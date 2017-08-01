Cheesecake Factory, Chili’s ‘honored’ at Xtreme Eating Awards for having unhealthiest dishes

Congratulations?

The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) has announced the results of its annual Xtreme Eating Awards, which "honor" the fattiest, most caloric, and all-around unhealthiest dishes from the country’s most popular chain restaurants.

5 SIGNS YOU'RE AT A BAD BARBECUE JOINT

This year’s honors were shared by the likes of Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili’s, IHOP and Uno Chicago Pizzeria, among other popular chains. But perhaps the biggest winner of the night was The Cheesecake Factory, which took the top prize in both the “Worst Adapted Pasta” and “Worst Cocktail Design” categories for its Pasta Napoletana entrée and Flying Gorilla cocktail, respectively.

The Cheesecake Factory’s Pasta Napoletana — a plate of “parmesan cream pasta” topped with meatballs, sausage, pepperoni and bacon — was found to be one of the unhealthiest dishes on any restaurant chain’s menu, containing an estimated 2,310 calories, 4,370 milligrams of sodium and 79 grams of saturated fat in just one serving. As the CSPI noted, that’s over a day’s worth of calories, almost twice the recommended daily intake of sodium, and nearly four times the recommended daily intake of saturated fat.

“Check with your waiter for a list of nearby cardiac care units,” the CSPI wrote of this year’s “Worst Adapted Pasta”

Having some pasta napoletana at The Cheesecake Factory #natickmall #boston #withfamily #instagood #pastanapoletana #cheesecakefactory A post shared by Jeff (@jefftanaudi) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

5 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY

The Cheesecake Factory, too, earned an accolade (arguably) for its Flying Gorilla cocktail, a booze-infused milkshake which packed with an estimated 950 calories, 46 grams of saturated fat and 60 added grams of sugar.

Other notable “winners” of the 2017 Xtreme Eating Awards included: IHOP, which won the “Least Original Breakfast” award with its cholesterol-laden Cheeseburger Omelet; Dave & Buster's, which won the “Worst Original Appetizer” category with its Cheeseburger Pizzadilla, a cheeseburger/pizza/quesadilla hybrid; and Chili’s, which took the “Worst Visceral Effects” title for its Ultimate Smokehouse Combo meal (which is served on a big metal tray)

Ultimate Smokehouse Combo #chilis #ultimatesmokehousecombo #corn #fries #ribs #sausage #chickencrispers #garlictoast A post shared by Big Poppa (@bigpopparazzi) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:40pm PST

The CSPI also bestowed a special honor on Domino’s — the “Xtreme Putting Profits Before Health Award” — for successfully lobbying to postpone a Congressional ruling which decided that restaurants be required to post calorie counts on their menus.

However, Tim McIntyre, a representative for Domino's, feels the CSPI is "off-base" in their criticism against the pizza chain. In a statement to Fox News, McIntyre arguest that Domino's has been voluntarily offering nutrition information for 15 years via its website, where most of its orders are placed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The CSPI first debuted its Xtreme Eating Awards in 2007 in order to encourage responsibility within the restaurant industry. They later made it an annual affair in 2009.

Representatives for The Cheesecake Factory or Domino’s were not immediately available for comment.