Coca-Cola drinkers upset over Coke Zero rebranding

Coca-Cola Co. announced this week that Coke Zero will get a makeover and be revamped as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar — but not everyone is happy about the changes.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar’s taste has been improved “by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste,” the soda giant said in a Wednesday post on its website.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

It said the drink’s name change was “to be as clear and descriptive as possible about the product and the promise that it delivers great Coca-Cola taste without sugar.”

"We've used our in-house innovation capabilities to make the great taste of Coke Zero even better and a lot like a Coke,” Stuart Kronauge, the senior vice president for marketing of Coca-Cola North America, said in a statement.

Next month, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is going to be available throughout the U.S., according to the soda maker. It’s already available in other countries like Mexico.

Though Coca-Cola said that it was “confident that loyal Coke Zero fans will love the new-and-improved recipe,” Twitter users have expressed their displeasure online.

As seen in the example above, the company has also been busy replying to tweets critical of the announcement.