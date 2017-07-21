McDonald's employee fired for refusing service to police officer; cop's wife says husband was 'humiliated'

The wife of a Virginia police officer is speaking out about the McDonald’s employee who refused to serve him, but she claims she never wanted the young employee to lose his job.

Last week, Officer Scott Naff of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries was denied service by a young McDonald’s drive-thru worker, who took one look at Naff in his uniform and stated, “I ain’t serving no cops.”

“My husband, of course, was shocked,” said Cathy Naff during an interview on Friday morning’s edition of “Fox and Friends.”

DETROIT RESTAURANT UNDER FIRE FOR 'SEXUALLY SUGGESTIVE' MESSAGE ON UNIFORMS

“He said, ‘I’m sorry, what did you say?’ And [the employee] said, ‘I ain’t serving no police,’ and he closed the window on my husband, and stepped away from the window.”

Officer Naff, who had already paid for his food, waited patiently for the issue to be resolved, though his wife Cathy believes he was humiliated by the situation.

“People who were working in the restaurant were peeking around the corner, staring at my husband, making him feel very humiliated, I believe, at that point,” stated Cathy, who first shared her husband’s story on Facebook last week. “Finally, what seemed to be a cook from the back of the restaurant came around to the window and handed him his food.”

In response to last week’s incident, the manager of that McDonald’s said she “regret[s] the situation as it goes against our standards of providing a welcoming experience to everyone.” She also wrote that the restaurant has “taken the appropriate action to resolve the situation.”

Despite this, Cathy said she and her husband had never requested that the young man be dismissed from his position.

“Well, for my husband and for myself, the last thing in the world we want to see is someone lose their job … for him to lose his job, of course, is very disheartening.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Instead, Cathy said that, in the future, she’d rather see McDonald’s expend more effort to train its employees in better customer service practices.

“We would really like to see some of the appropriate action being taken from McDonald’s, and working with their training programs and working with their hiring practices to ensure that anyone who comes to one of their stores is treated with the utmost respect,” said Cathy.

Still, Cathy says she and her husband haven’t ruled out a visit to McDonald’s altogether.

“As we know, there are so many great franchise owners out there who are working with their employees on a daily basis to teach them the customer service skills that they need,” she said.

“I guess that’s up for us to make that decision in the future.”