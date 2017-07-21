Detroit restaurant under fire for 'sexually suggestive' message on uniforms

A small shawarma chain in Detroit is taking some heat for its “sexually suggestive” uniforms, but the owner claims he never intended for the clothes to be so provocative.

The female employees of Bucharest Grill, which just opened its fourth location in Detroit, had been outfitted in skintight leggings with the phrase “We Deliver” written across their backsides. This didn’t sit well local businesswoman Jerrol Sanders during a recent visit, prompting her to take her complaints to the owner.

MCDONALD'S NEW UNIFORMS ARE VERY UNREMARKABLE

“I visited the restaurant and I took note that inscribed across the young ladies’ buttocks there was a message that said, ‘We Deliver,’ and that was very sexually suggestive to me,” said Sanders, who was also a one-time mayoral candidate in Detroit, to WWJ News.

“Whenever you inscribe messages across the buttocks, you want people to look at the buttocks.”

Sanders continued to rip into Bucharest Grill on Facebook, claiming that the uniforms were “disrespectful to our girls,” and insisted that several of the employees were pleased that she spoke up about it.

“I doubt the owner, whom I believe is Middle Eastern, would ask his daughter to wear such garb. I WILL NOT do business with an establishment that disrespects our girls,” wrote Sanders.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Since Sanders’ initial post, the owner of Bucharest Grill, Bogdan Tarasov, has told WWJ that he never intended for the message to be interpreted in a sexually suggestive manner, and vowed to remove the phrase from the girls’ uniforms. He also claimed that no employee was ever required to wear those specific leggings, as they have other options to choose from.

Sanders, meanwhile, is still unhappy with Tarasov’s efforts. In a subsequent Facebook post, she admitted that Tarasov removed the “We Deliver” leggings from rotation, but has yet to “discontinue the practice of having messages on the buttocks of uniforms altogether.”

She goes on to explain that Tarasov claimed he needed more time to assess the “financial implications” of buying completely new uniforms for his employees.

“OUR GIRL'S BACKSIDES SHOULD NOT SERVE AS AN ADVERTISING BILLBOARD,” wrote Sanders.

MALE HOOTERS EMPLOYEES SUE RESTAURANT FOR SEXUAL HARRASSMENT

Sanders says she isn’t the only one who noticed the sexually suggestive nature of the uniforms, as several “other mothers” took note as well. And as Yahoo points out, the restaurant has earned itself a little bit of a reputation for dressing its female employees in a certain manner.

A representative for Bucharest Grill was not immediately available for comment.