McDonald's truck driver sold $20K worth of stolen ingredients to New York deli

In what was clearly a flawed plan from the get-go, a truck driver in New York City has been fired from his job for selling $20,000 worth of McDonald’s ingredients to a local convenience store in Harlem.

Kojo Lockhart, 43, allegedly sold a shipment of frozen McDonald’s food — burger patties, chicken nuggets, bacon, breakfast sausage, etc. — to the owner of the J&D Deli at 2336 First Avenue on May 2, reports DNAInfo New York.

In addition to the frozen meat products, Lockhart reportedly unloaded apple pies, hotcakes, butter, sugar, ketchup, french fries and cheese, the NYPD confirmed.

Lockhart diverted the food from its intended destination at New York-area McDonald’s restaurants, although it’s unclear exactly where the shipment was headed, or how he planned to explain the foods’ disappearance.

It’s also unclear how much, exactly, he made from the sale.

Lockhart’s employers at the Martin Brower distribution company, which has been working with McDonald’s for over 50 years, confirmed that Lockhart was promptly fired for his actions.

"Martin Brower is aware of the incident involving a former employee and alleged theft of customer merchandise," said the company in a statement obtained by DNAInfo. "Once we learned of this incident, we immediately terminated the employee for cause and continue to work closely with law enforcement during its investigation.”

According to Grubstreet, however, the NYPD says Lockhart has yet to be arrested, and remains at large.

DNAInfo also tried tracking down the owner of J&D Deli, but that person was not available for comment.