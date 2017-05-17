Gordon Ramsay will curse your bad kitchen skills in new app

Have you ever watched one of Gordon Ramsay's cooking competition shows and dreamed about being reamed out yourself by the British chef?

Well you’re in luck: Glu Mobile’s Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay just got a major reboot.

In the latest version of this digital cooking game, players will hear all manner of creative and sarcastic “Gordonisms” while pretend-cooking (or failing at) the in-app challenges. That’s right-- it’s completely free to have Gordon Ramsay curse you out while you duel chefs and show off your culinary skills around the world.

We spoke with Ramsay about the reboot of the app and his favorite sayings.

The Daily Meal: Have you played the game yourself? How do you feel about being cursed out by your own digital self?

Gordon Ramsay: Of course I’ve played! I’m very involved in the entire development process and part of that is testing the player experience.

I actually find it quite funny to be scolded by a digital version of myself, and the kids play it too. I’ll be at home and hear myself coming from their bedroom!

The Daily Meal: What's harder-- digital cooking or real cooking?

Gordon Ramsay: In Restaurant Dash, if your timing, accuracy, or equipment is bad… your diners won’t be happy. In real life, the same applies there too! Regardless, customer is king whether it’s in the digital world or the real world.

What's your favorite kitchen insult of all time?

Gordon Ramsay: There’s too many to count, but I will say I’m still looking for the lamb sauce.