Cracker Barrel going Hollywood? Chain to open first California location

At long last, the Golden State will finally get a taste of Cracker Barrel’s fancy fixins.

City officials in Victorville, Calif., have announced that the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will be opening its first California location just outside of Los Angeles alongside the 15 Freeway later this year.

“Cracker Barrel will be a wonderful addition to our city’s restaurant row, and we are thrilled this major retailer will be building its first California location in Victorville,” Victorville mayor Gloria Garcia said in a statement, via the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin. “This speaks to the strength of our city’s retail market, and we will continue to attract quality dining and retail choices for our community.”

The city of Victorville first announced the news on Facebook, along with a blueprint of the Southern-themed restaurant and its signature gift shop:

Doug Robertson, the Victoriville city manager, says that the new Cracker Barrel will be housed in a 9,550-square-foot building which has yet to be built, although construction is expected to start sometime soon.

According to the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, the restaurant is the latest addition to the city’s “restaurant row” on Amargosa Road, just south of a recently opened BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse and another yet-to-be-built complex to contain at least one fast-casual dining option.

“The restaurant market has taken a liking to the Victor Valley,” explained Robertson. “It’s a combination of our population and our location on the [Freeway] 15. An average of 98,000 vehicles go past that location on a single day.”

FOR THE LATEST FOOD & DRINK FEATURES, FOLLOW FOX LIFESTYLE ON FACEBOOK

Robertson also expects the Cracker Barrel to “generate between $50,000 and $70,000 a year in sales,” as well as provide 200 jobs.

As far as Robertson knows, this will be the first Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to operate in the entire state, although he admits that there may have been locations on the West Coast decades ago.

A representative from Cracker Barrel was not immediately available to confirm.

The Tennessee-based company currently operates 641 locations in 43 states across America.