BLT Steak in Japan now serving $50 Trump burger

BLT Steak in Japan is making a yuuuge statement with an Inauguration Day themed burger in honor of the 45th president of the United States.

Behold the “Trump Burger"-- a gourmet extravaganza featuring a five-ounce filet mignon patty, Gruyere cheese, caramelized apple compote and shaved truffles. The burger is made complete with a sauce made from port, balsamic vinegar, and ginger.

The burger which has a slightly orange hue is made to look like "the president himself," reports Rocket News 24, with the angles of the apples placed to bear a striking resemblance to the president’s iconic hairstyle. The meaty meal can be found at two of BLT Steak’s locations in Tokyo’s Ginza and Roppong.

BLT Steak has over 30 restaurants worldwide, including a BLT Prime by David Burke located inside the new Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Though the new president is rumored to enjoy quick fast food, his eponymous sky-high burger doesn't come cheap. It's listed at $51.

Those looking to get their hands on this fancy burger will have to make a reservation at least one day in advance as the restaurant only makes three Trump Burgers a day.