There’s no better time than the winter holidays—cue parties, cocktails and cooler weather—to warm up by sampling a new liqueur or spirit.

Whether mixed in a cocktail or drunk neat, the last six months have seen the debut of the first jalapeno-infused gin, a vodka with a tropical twist, a vegan faux cream and a gluten-free gin.

Could any of these spirits be the next Fireball whisky? That cinnamon-flavored spirit from the Sazerac Company has taken the American bar scene by storm since it crossed the Canadian border.

9 FESTIVE COCKTAILS FOR A HOLIDAY PARTY

When trolling the liquor-store aisles this month, or perusing cocktail lists at bars and lounges, you might see one of these new spirits-- so why not try something new?