Anthony Bourdain has been an outspoken critic of President-elect Donald Trump long before his electoral victory.

Now the “Parts Unknown” host has declared he will never dine at the two restaurants opening at Trump’s newest hotel property in Washington, D.C.

In an interview with Eater, Bourdain blasted restaurateur Alessandro Borgognone, who is bringing New York City’s popular Sushi Nakazawa to the nation’s capital.

“I will never eat in his restaurant. I have utter contempt for him, utter and complete contempt,” Bourdain said in the interview published Wednesday.

The newly opened Trump International Hotel, located in the historic Old Post Office Pavilion, has been a site of controversy within the food industry since August 2015 when chef José Andrés pulled out of his deal to open a hotel eatery after Trump’s campaign trail comments about Mexican immigrants.

In May, it was announced that David Burke would open a location of his BLT Prime steakhouse in place of Andrés’ restaurant.

In his interview with Eater, Bourdain also slammed Burke.

“I mean, I never had the highest opinion of him in the first place, but I guess he’s the last person in this life I should look to for principles,” Bourdain said of the "Top Chef Masters" competitor.

“Burke went in and took over [the space Jose Andres had originally occupied], and promptly tried to poach his staff, I hear. This was after Jose reached out and said "Everyone welcome him to Washington, don’t hold it against him, just because I decided to pull out." So Burke’s a steaming loaf of sh--, as far as I’m concerned, and feel free to quote me.”

In October, Bourdain expressed his disdain for the Republican President-elect and said he would never share a meal with the businessman. He affirmed to Eater that he still doesn’t think Trump is a good person and questioned his business practices.

“I’m not saying I know the guy personally, not like I’d hug him, but I’m saying that as a New Yorker, we pretty much are neighbors,” he said. "And my many years of living in his orbit have not left me with a favorable impression, let’s put it that way. There’s so many reasons to find the guy troubling. When Scott Baio’s the only guy you can find to show up at your convention, you’re in trouble.”

On Thursday, Bourdain tweeted that he is not “boycotting” the restaurants, rather he chooses not to “patronize chefs who tacitly support deporting half the people they've ever worked with.”

I am not "boycotting" anything. I choose to not patronize chefs who tacitly support deporting half the people they've ever worked with. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) December 22, 2016

See the full interview on Eater.