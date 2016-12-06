North Carolina McDonald's drive-thru allegedly hacked

A few customers at a New Bern, N.C. McDonald’s received more than just the standard greeting after ordering at the drive-thru window on Sunday.

And they weren't exactly “lovin' it.”

In a video of one incident captured by a customer, a voice can be heard over the intercom making some pretty unsavory statements.

The alleged hacker says, "You know I'm actually on the toilet right now and I'm just going to serve you your food. I'm not even going to wash my hands. I'm trying to get some special sauce out right now."

After pausing, the voice continues, "You know what just pull forward because I'm going to give you whatever the f--- I feel like giving you."

A McDonald’s employee told the franchisee owner that the system's wireless frequency had been hacked. On Monday, owner Bill Purcell, released a statement addressing situation, reports WCTI.

“We are investigating this matter with the help of the New Bern Police Department,” Purcell said.

“In addition, we are taking steps to prevent this isolated incident from happening again. As local owners, our biggest priority is our customers and community and we want to ensure that every experience at our restaurant is a positive one.”

The original video of the incident has been shared more than 38,000 times of Tuesday morning.