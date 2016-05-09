10 insanely awesome incredible edible egg hacks

Did you know May is National Egg Month?

Eggs may be one of the world's most versatile foods and they are a protein powerhouse, chock full of essential vitamins and minerals.

Whether you like 'em poached, roasted, hard boiled, fried, or scrambled, there's always a new egg dish to try.

But perfecting your egg-cooking techniques can some time. Sure you can keep it simple. But if you want to truly master the incredible, edible egg we've come up with 10 easy kitchen hacks that will make you a true breakfast baller.

1. How can you tell if an egg is spoiled?

Eggs don’t spoil easily and can last for weeks. But if you’re worried that you’ve kept your eggs in the fridge for just too long there’s a simple trick for telling whether or not your eggs have spoiled. Simply take a glass and fill it with water. Place the egg gently in the glass. It it sinks, it’s still fresh. If it floats towards the top, it’s time to toss it. Bonus: If you’re going away on vacation and don’t want your eggs to go bad, consider freezing them by cracking each egg into ice cube trays.

2. Hard boil eggs in an oven.

Hardboiling your eggs on the stovetop is old news. Did you know you can hard boil them in an oven? Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Place eggs in a muffin tin and bake for 30 minutes. Remove and place eggs in an ice bath.

3. How to peel an in egg in 3 seconds flat.

Peeling hard-boiled eggs is tedious. This YouTuber has an easy hack that will save you a lot of time. Simply smash the hardboiled egg on your counter, roll it around and the shell will come right off.

4. Quickest way to make an omelet.

Let’s face it. While omelettes are a delicious (and nutritious) breakfast, they take a lot of time to make. If you’re rushing to work but still want this breakfast dish, microwave it. Follow the recipe in the video above. An alternative would be to use a waffle iron.

5. How to properly separate egg whites from egg yolks.

Many recipes call for separating egg whites from egg yolks and for many people this is no easy task. Luckily, we found 4 easy ways you can do this.

6. How to perfectly poach an egg.

Impress your guests with perfectly poached eggs at your next brunch gathering. This hack for making poached eggs involves a mug, plastic wrap and olive oil.

7. Make a “scrambled” hard-boiled egg.

When making a hard-boiled egg, the white and the yolk are separate. But what if you wanted to eat them mixed together? This trick will allow you to essentially make a “scrambled” hard-boiled egg using an old T-shirt.

8. Make a heart-shaped egg.

This trick will come in handy on Valentine’s Day or any morning you’d like to whip up a surprise breakfast in bed for your sweetheart. Follow DaveHax’s tips on how to make a hardboiled egg the shape of a heart

9. Put a ring on it.

Spice up your breakfast by slicing peppers and onions into rings. Place in a frying pan and crack an egg into the center. You can even cut a round hole in a slice of bread and use that instead. Viola!

10. How you should really be cracking your eggs.

Tired of cracking eggs only to find broken pieces of shell in the bowl? Learn the proper technique to crack an egg without running the risk of adding some egg shell to your breakfast. In case it takes you some time to master this skill, an easy way to remove egg shell is to use, well, another egg shell to scoop it out.