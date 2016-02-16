Magical melting chocolate ball desserts are taking over the Internet

If you’re a sucker for the spectacle of dessert presentations then you’d be happy to learn that there’s a spate of Instagram and YouTube foodie videos that are featuring some form of the melted chocolate ball.
Created by forming a sphere of chocolate with a hollow center, hot chocolate syrup is poured over the finished creation, which instantly melts away or opens up like a bird's egg, revealing a surprise center. Chefs leave brownies, fruit and even ice cream inside the chocolate shells.
Magical melting balls are showing up at Bodega Negra in New York and the Pantry, located inside The Verve-Crowne Plaza Natick in Mass.
Think you’re brave enough to try this at home? This video breaks down how to do a chocolate caramel peanut bomb step-by-step.