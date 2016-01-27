Decadent chocolate cakes

These classic desserts will impress even the most rabid chocolate fan. Happy Chocolate Cake Day!

1. Blackout Cake

This cake is so rich you may actually blackout from it. It's layers layers of chocolate cake, buttercream frosting and a layer of ganache to seal it all in.

Recipe: Blackout Cake

2. Chocolate Brioche Pudding

Try this sophisticated version of bread pudding.

Recipe: Chocolate Brioche Pudding

3. Dark Chocolate Pie

A whole-wheat crust and a filling made with reduced-fat milk and low-fat Greek yogurt in lieu of heavy cream make this dark, rich chocolate pie a bit more healthy. See more at HealthyRecipesBlogs.com.

Recipe: Dark Chocolate Pie

4. Triple-Chocolate Cake

Creamy milk chocolate mousse is sandwiched between chocolaty cake layers.

Recipe: Triple Chocolate Cake

5. Flourless Chocolate Cake

This is the ultimate chocolate lover's recipe.

Recipe: Flourless Chocolate Cake

6. Blackout Donut

The darkest and richest chocolate donuts on Earth, enjoy these after dinner or as a sweet morning treat.

Recipe: Blackout Donut

7. Mexican Hot Chocolate Wedding Cookies

Small and easy to make, these delightful little treats pack a lot of cocoa flavor in every bite.

Recipe: Mexican Hot Chocolate Wedding Cookies

8. Dark Chocolate Champagne Cupcakes

Chocolate cake and frosting are spiked with champagne, transforming an ordinary cupcake into something fabulous.

Recipe: Dark Chocolate Champagne Cupcakes

9. Maple Cupcake with Milk Chocolate Ganache and Candied Bacon

Chocolate? Check. Maple syrup? Check. Candied Bacon? Oh, yes!

Recipe: Maple Cupcake with Milk Chocolate and Ganache and Candied Bacon

10. Chocolate Bread Pudding with Two Chocolate Sauces & Almond Bark

Indulge of dark and white chocolate over soft bread pudding.

Recipe: Chocolate Bread Pudding

11. Salted Chocolate Mousse Tartlets

Salt of the Earth Bakery's executive chef, Alexandra Joseph Rabbani, fell in love with her husband back when they were both in high school. It took him a little longer to jump on the bandwagon, but this chocolate mousse with a salty twist that she whipped up for him most definitely helped.

Recipe: Salted Chocolate Mousse Tartlets

12. Delectable Chocolate Strawberry Cupcakes

No one will know these moist, decadent cupcakes are actually vegan.

Recipe: Chocolate Strawberry Cupcakes