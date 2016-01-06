Texas barbecue restaurant offers discount to gun-toting diners

To celebrate Texas’ Open Carry law going into effect on Jan. 1, a Houston barbecue restaurant offered a big discount to gun carrying diners.

Brooks' Place, a small smokehouse trailer with picnic seating in the Houston suburbs, gave gun-toting patrons a 25 percent discount on their award winning barbecue and pies on Friday.

Owner Trent Brooks is an avid supporter of the new law and says he offered the deal to show his support for fellow statesmen who decide to open carry handguns.

“We support the new law because it eliminates the fear of gun owners being charged with a crime because someone happens to see the print of the firearm,” Brooks wrote on his restaurant’s Facebook page.

If you have been to Brooks' Place over the past year you have seen this sign. This is not new. These signs did not just... Posted by Brooks' Place, LLC on Monday, January 4, 2016

After Friday, open carriers and concealed carriers have enjoyed a 10 percent discount at the barbecue joint.

"We had an uptick in business on Friday, but the weather was bad so that didn't help," Brooks told the Houston Chronicle.

Brooks says the response has been mostly positive noting that “There have been no complaints face to face.”

But online, a few reviewers have taken to Yelp to

“Fake ratings simply because it promotes open carry. Bland food and a cheap gimmick. I'd rather eat cheap fast food than waste money here,” wrote one reviewer on Jan. 5.

But aside from the few detractors, Brooks' Place still has four-and-a-half stars with 117 reviews.

The barbecue restaurant's owner brushed off the negative reactions. Said Brooks, "People need something to be worried about.”