The best pizza places in America, according to TripAdvisor

Whether you like it topped with veggies, in a super deep dish pan or on a cracker-thin crust—pizza is one of America’s most beloved foods.

But which city or state really has the best pie?

New York and Chicago have been battling it out for decades, but now TripAdvisor users have declared a winner…at least for 2015.

After mulling over thousands of reviews—and looking at the ratio of pizza restaurants and reviews compared to all restaurants for the city—Chicago was declared the best place for pizza.

But New Yorkers shouldn’t feel defeated. Despite coming in second overall, New York hotspot Juliana’s in Brooklyn captured the top spot as the best restaurant for pizza from sea to shining sea.

A lot of great eateries in the country have pizza on the menu but in order to qualify for this ranking, pizza restaurants needed a minimum of 500 reviews, and at least 10 percent of reviews mentioning “best pizza” on TripAdvisor.

Luckily for the rest of the U.S., there are plenty of popular spots in major metro areas, and even a few surprises. Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria in Anchorage, Alaska took home third place as one of the countries best pizza eateries.

And while kale may reign supreme with the superfood crowd, when it comes to pizza, Americans like their pie topped with pepperoni, sausage and mushroom.

Check out the top U.S. cities for great pizza.

Top 10 U.S. Pizza Cities

1. Chicago, Illinois

Must-try pizzerias: Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria - River North, Giordano's

2. New York City, New York

Must-try pizzerias: Juliana's Pizza, Keste, John's Pizzeria – Bleeker St.

3. New Haven, Connecticut

Must-try pizzerias: Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, Modern Apizza, Bru Rm At BAR

4. Orlando, Florida

Must-try pizzerias: Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Via Napoli, Red Oven Pizza Bakery

5. San Francisco, California

Must-try pizzerias: Tony's Pizza Napoletana, Il Casaro Pizzeria and Mozzarella Bar, Za Pizza

6. Washington, D.C.

Must-try pizzerias: We the Pizza, Matchbox Pizza, Pizzeria Paradiso

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

Must-try pizzerias: Project Pie, Pizza Rock, Secret Pizza

8. San Diego, California

Must-try pizzerias: Basic, Buona Forchetta, Pizza Port Ocean Beach

9. Phoenix, Arizona

Must-try pizzerias: Pizzeria Bianco, Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana – Phoenix, The Parlor Pizzeria

10. Miami Beach, Florida

Must-try pizzerias: Visa-O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Giotto Maestro della Pizza, Blocks Pizza Deli

1. Juliana's Pizza, New York City

Opened in 2012 by legendary Brooklyn pizza maker Patsy Grimaldi, this eatery tantalizes taste buds with its thin crust pizza that is charred to perfection under a coal-fired hearth. A TripAdvisor reviewer raved, “The main reason why Patsy Grimaldi is an institution is because he does make outstanding pizza! After all these years, the perfect crust, great tomatoes, delicious mozzarella and toppings galore; try them all, you can't go wrong.”

2. Pizza Time of St Augustine, Saint Augustine, Florida

Located in Saint Augustine’s historic downtown, pizza fanatics can get their fill at this cash-only spot that serves up a variety of specialty slices including breaded eggplant, lasagna, and “Grandma’s” Sicilian-style. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “The pies were fresh and cooked to perfection. We had slices of their meat lovers, spinach white and plain cheese. They make their own sauce from Roma tomatoes imported from Italy, it's to die for.”

3. Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria, Anchorage, Alaska

After feasting on flavorful pies including the “Amazing Apricot”—topped with apricot sauce, cream cheese, carrots and chicken—satiated diners can wash down the delicious ‘za with one of more than 40 draft beers that are hand-crafted in this pizzeria’s sister brewery. “Love the combinations and have tried nearly all of them. Pair it with one of the in house brews and you are in for a treat. There is a reason this place is always packed house,” said a TripAdvisor reviewer

4. Keste, New York City

Famished travelers can get a taste of Naples in this popular eatery in Manhattan's West Village. Italian chef-owner Roberto Caporuscio serves up stringently authentic Neapolitan pizza that's tenderly topped with San Marzano tomato sauce and imported bufala mozzarella before quickly firing in a hand-built wood oven. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “The cheese, the crust, the tomato sauce, the slight burn on the crust, everything comes in a harmony to make this pizza what it is.”

5. Tony's Pizza Napoletana, San Francisco

There’s a slice to suit every taste at this North Beach pizzeria that uses different ovens to bake delectable styles including Neapolitan, Sicilian, New York, St. Louis and more. Indecisive diners can place their bets on the shop’s premier pie—its Margherita was the first U.S. entry to win the coveted World Pizza Cup. A TripAdvisor reviewer noted, “Instant bliss filled my mouth… the dough divine, sauce simply super, magnificent mozzarella, and beautiful basil blended together in the best way imaginable.”

6. Pizzeria Regina, Boston

In Boston’s North End, this small, family-run eatery has been toasting perfect pies since 1926. While there is often a line outside, once seated, famished patrons can feast on the Giambotto—it boasts all the traditional toppings and weighs more than three pounds. “The best pizza I have ever eaten! Had to wait about 40 minutes, but it was well worth the wait! Loved the history of the restaurant, location (Little Italy), atmosphere, and the food!” a TripAdvisor traveler said.

7. Antico Pizza Napoletana, Atlanta

Boasting an open kitchen, communal tables and bring-your-own-beverage policy, this casual spot welcomes groups to gather over its delectable Neapolitan pizzas. Conversation may even steer to the standout San Gennaro pizza, a tangy blend of salsiccia sausage, sweet red peppers, bufala mozzarella and cipolline onions. A TripAdvisor reviewer said, “I've never had a pizza with such fresh ingredients. It was pretty cool that you could watch them make the dough and the pizzas.”

8. Bill's Pizza, Palm Springs, California

In the Coachella Valley, this pizzeria has amassed a following among desert dwellers and travelers. A sourdough crust creates a canvas for fine toppings including Schriener’s sausage and olive oil roasted veggies. A TripAdvisor reviewer said, “We ordered our pizzas and once they arrived it became evident that this was no ordinary pizza parlor. This was the best pizza ever. The crust was thin and not the least bit doughy, the sauce and toppings fresh and tasty.”

9. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, New Haven, Connecticut

Founded in 1925, this pizzeria originated the New Haven-style apizza—a thin, coal-fired crust topped with tomato sauce (without cheese), oregano, and a sprinkling of pecorino Romano. More adventurous diners can also sample another Pepe’s original—the white clam pie. “No matter how long the line seems it moves pretty quick and is worth the wait. After filling ourselves to the brim we decided to order one to go to eat at home later that night,” said a TripAdvisor traveler.

10. John's Pizzeria – Bleeker St., New York City

NYC pizza aficionados and first-timers will be similarly satisfied at this quintessential joint. Operating since 1929, John’s maintains its classic flavor with graffiti-carved wooden booths and delectable pizza pies fired in its original, hot-burning coal oven. A TripAdvisor reviewer said, “There are quite a few old school pizza joints in NYC. John's is among an elite group of the best. You don't go here for fantastic service. You go here for amazingly delicious pizza.”