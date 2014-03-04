Unhealthiest Dunkin' Donuts hot drinks

Sometimes you’re just craving Dunkin' Donuts: maybe you walk past a Dunkin' and the siren scent of hot sugar lures you inside, or perhaps you’re having a bad morning and you know that the best cure for you will be to pop inside America’s sweetheart of an all-day breakfast chain.

The array of gooey treats covered in colorful, seasonally-shaped sprinkles, drizzled with caramel and chocolate, stuffed with rich custard, and rolled in fluffy coconut are enough to entice even the most austere eaters from time to time. But if you’re watching your weight, you could reasonably think you’re doing your body a favor if you "just" go ahead and treat yourself to a little hot mocha instead of getting yourself a cruller.

And that depends on the kind of coffee you tend to order: are you going for a regular black cup of joe, or are you indulging in one of the many sweeter offerings on the drink menu? Here's a hint: if the phrase "Brown Sugar" or something like it is in the title, you could actually be better off with the doughnut, given the amount of sugar, calories, and fat content that gets jammed into those Dunkin' Donuts cups.

It doesn’t seem fair, does it? When you buy a doughnut, you know you’re getting yourself a little sweet treat — a doughnut is just a bunch of fried, frosted dough on top, after all.

It’s basically synonymous with the notion of "an indulgence," and while it’s kind of amazing that glorified cakes could make their way as even an occasional breakfast item, doughnut consumption is generally not an everyday kind of occurrence. But a cup of coffee, even a sugary sweet one, is considered a standard morning pick-me-up. Our ranked list of the unhealthiest drinks available at Dunkin' might have you changing your mind.

1. Dunkaccino

The most caloric drink on the menu, a medium order still packs more calories than a Stouffer’s Frozen Lasagna, and the extra-large contains more calories than a Hungry Man Roasted Carved White Meat Turkey meal with home-style gravy and sides. An extra-large contains the same amount of fat as an Outback Special 9 ounce steak, and more carbs than a large order of Wendy’s fries. It is 95 percent of your allocated saturated fat for the day.

2. Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

Compared to Ham and Cheese Hot Pockets, which contain five grams of fat per pocket, this drink packs 16 grams of saturated fat in a large whole milk and 10 grams of saturated fat in a medium skim. That’s over three times the amount of saturated fat in the large, double that of the medium.

3. White Hot Chocolate

With more fat than 4 beef taquitos in the medium skinny version, a large with whole milk has the same amount of fat as an Applebee's Trios Classic Wings with the Honey BBQ. The small has the same amount of carbs as two servings of Lay’s potato chips, and the large has more carbs five servings of Doritos.

4. Caramel Latte

Twix ice cream bars: 23 g sugar — a large whole milk caramel latte has more sugar than three Twix ice cream bars and more calories than a loaded baked potato at Applebee’s. The skim-milk size medium still has more calories than a serving of Banquet Brown 'n Serve sausages.

