Top 10 Las Vegas buffets

When visiting Las Vegas, you can work up quite an appetite walking along The Strip, throwing dice at the craps table and --- if you’re lucky --- celebrating a big win by jumping up and down. Satisfy that hunger by heading to one of the top 10 buffets in Las Vegas. Even if you lose in the casino, you can still win an unlimited dessert jackpot.

1. Bacchanal Buffet

Caesars Palace

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

702-731-7928

Bacchanal Buffet is an over-the-top feast featuring nine globally inspired open kitchens and more than 500 items served daily. Much of the buffet is interactive, with a master chef and a couple of order cooks standing by at each station serving buffet standards and a variety of international offerings like fresh crab, oysters and mussels, oak-grilled lamb chops, freshly made enchiladas, wood-fired pizzas, Chinese dim sum, sushi and sashimi.

2. The Buffet

Monte Carlo Resort & Casino

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

702-730-7777

This cheerful buffet displays the traditional dishes that diners expect, accompanied by some classy surprises. The salad bar, for example, offers the usual greens and trimmings, plus straw mushrooms, bamboo shoots and mesclun. Prime rib, barbecued pork ribs and mac ‘n’ cheese are among favorites.

3. The Buffet

Bellagio

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

702-693-8111

Located near the “O” Theater in one of the Strip's most opulent hotels, The Buffet at Bellagio boasts a spacious and cheerful ambience with lots of brass and glass. The Friday and Saturday dinner buffets are promoted as “gourmet,” with the addition of carved-to-order beef Wellington with béarnaise sauce and Kobe-style beef, as well as caviar.

4. The Buffet at Wynn

Wynn Las Vegas

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

702-770-3340, 888-320-WYNN

Tomato bisque, the shellfish station (huge Alaskan crab legs and jumbo shrimp), sushi and smoked salmon are some of the winners at The Buffet at Wynn. We also like the seared red snapper with lime vinaigrette at the seafood station, the pasta tossed to order and the lamb osso buco at the Italian counter.

5. Carnival World Buffet

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

3700 W. Flamingo Rd.

702-252-7777

Featuring a contemporary, upscale design with dramatic lighting, granite, marble and glass, the shining centerpiece at Carnival World Buffet is the dessert station, offering pies, cakes, pastries and more plus a housemade gelato station.

6. Feast Buffet

Green Valley Ranch Casino

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy.

Henderson

702-590-8630

Among the options at Feast Buffet at Green Valley Ranch is the Dynasty Grill, where diners can select their vegetables (including bok choy) that chefs cook with an array of sauce choices on a Mongolian grill with chicken, pork or beef for lunch, plus --- for dinner --- shrimp and a seafood mix.

7. Le Village Buffet

Paris Las Vegas

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

702-590-8630

Divided into six French regions, Le Village Buffet at Paris Las Vegas features classic fare and seasonal specialties under a faux sky in a village-like setting. Each of the regional stations features meals prepared to order so that each guest is receiving the freshest possible food.

8. Spice Market Buffet

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

702-785-5555

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Spice Market Buffet presents a globetrotting selection of cuisines ranging from Italian to Mexican to Asian to Middle Eastern.

9. Sterling Brunch

Bally's Las Vegas

3645 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

702-967-4661

Reservations are essential days in advance for the Sterling Brunch extravaganza, which includes Champagne, caviar, lobster, sushi, beef tenderloin and prime rib.

10. Wicked Spoon

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

702-698-7000

Wicked Spoon, the buffet at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, presents a chic dining area featuring dark woods, yellow lighting and a hand-blown glass chandelier. A variety of food stations serve carved turkey and prime rib, salads, pastas, sushi, pho and dim sum.

