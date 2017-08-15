Fox News
Best and worst celebrity beach bodies (okay mostly best)
It is very hard to find stars with bad bodies who frequent beaches. But we still try. Kind of.
Charlotte McKinney: Best

Charlotte McKinney rocked a nude bikini while vacationing in Nassau, Bahamas. For more photos of the 24-year-old model, visit HollywoodLife.com.
(Instagram)

Lindsay Lohan: Worst

Lindsay Lohan was spotted in Mykonos trying to soak up the sun. MORE: LINDSAY LOHAN CELEBRATES 31ST BIRTHDAY IN GREECE
(Pacific Coast News)

Kate Compton: Best

Model Kate Compton sizzled on the beach in a sexy, strappy black one piece. But the model's beach day was for work -- she spent the day modeling for a photo shoot with fashion photographer Malachi Banales in Malibu, California.
(Splash)

Christina El Moussa: Best

Christina El Moussa spent the day on a boat with her new beau Doug Spedding. The pair were caught canoodling on the El Moussa’s boat “Bad Decisions” formally known as “Flips and Flops” in Newport, California. Click here for more pics of Christina and Doug's romantic date.
(Mr Plow/Backgrid)

Natalia Borges: Best

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Natalia Borges was seen teaching her puppy how to swim at Miami beach. She showered her boyfriend and dog with kisses as they frolicked in the sea together.
(Splash)

Olivia Munn: Best

Newly-single Olivia Munn headed to the Beach Enclave North Shore Villa in Turks & Caicos to celebrate her birthday. She thanked Booking.com on her Instagram account for sending her on the vacay. During the trip, she showed off her fit figure in a low-cut one-piece. Does Aaron Rodgers know what he's missing? 
(Courtesy of Booking.com)

Kristin Cavallari: Best

Kristin Cavallari unveiled her summer-ready bikini body on Instagram. "Feeling like a new woman #ISurvivedTheDetox," captioned the 30-year-old former "Laguna Beach" star. Click here for more photos of Cavallari on HollywoodLife.com.
(Instagram)

Olivia Culpo: Best

Olivia Culpo beat the summer heat in a black bikini and Daisy Dukes at the beach. The model struck her best pose with a beer in hand.
(Olivia Culpo)

Nicole Scherzinger: Best

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her best moves by the pool in Los Angeles. "There's beauty in letting go...Let go of your fear and inhibitions," the singer captioned her picture. Click here for more pics of the former Pussycat Doll member on Hollywoodlife.com.
(Instagram)

CJ Franco: Best

All work, all play? Model CJ Franco looked like she was having fun while donning a white bathing suit for a Sports Illustrated shoot in Malibu.
(Splash)

"Top Chef" Padma Lakshmi: Best

The 46-year-old "Top Chef" host and famous foodie flaunted her bikini body on Instagram. Click here for more pics of the star on HollywoodLife.com.
(Instagram.com/padmalakshmi)

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner: Best

Sister, sister. Kourtney Kardashian (left) and her younger sister Kendall Jenner soaked up the sun on a boat while in Cannes. "Romy and Michele Takes Cannes," Kardashian captured the pic. The mom-of-three reportedly brought along her much younger beau on the trip. Click here for more pics of Kardashian on Hollywoodlife.com.
(Instagram)

Ashley Graham: Best

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Ashley Graham channeled Pamela Anderson with her "Baywatch"-inspired swimsuit. The piece is from the 29-year-old's newest Swimsuits For All campaign.
(Swimsuits For All)

Joy Corrigan: Best

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model flaunted her bikini-ready figure during a sizzling photoshoot in Miami.
(Splash)

Mama June: Best

Mama June showed off her new figure in a "Baywatch" inspired photo shoot. The reality star channeled her inner Pamela Anderson in the iconic red bathing suit. Click here for more pics of Mama June's amazing transformation.
(Splash)

Jessie James Decker: Best

Jessie James Decker showed off her newly-toned bikini bod thanks to the South Beach Diet. The busy mom-of-two said a balance of diet and exercise helped her get into the best shape of her life. "When I was younger, it was easier to stay in shape. But once I had children, everything changed," she said in a press release.
(South Beach Diet)

Lisa Rinna: 'I am 53'

The reality TV star and wife of actor Harry Hamlin took a selfie of her bikini body while enjoying spring break in Mexico on April 10, 2017. Visit HollywoodLife.com for more photos of Rinna.
(Instagram)

Kate Hudson: Best

Kate Hudson showed off her insane bikini body while on a vacation in with her kids in in Hawaii. 
(Splash News)

Porsha Williams: Best

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams recently vacationed AAA Four Diamond Moon Palace Jamaica Grande in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Porsha stripped down to a revealing swimsuit while at the resort to show off her fit beach bod. 
(Dreamart/Palace Resorts)

Maria Menounos: Best

Maria Menounos rocked a black-and-white striped bikini. She showed off her toned abs and glutes on Instagram. Click here for more pics of the star on Hollywoodlife.com.
(Instagram)

Kendra Wilkinson: Best

Hugh Hughner's ex posed for a sexy poolside snap showing off her fit figure in a rainbow bikini. Click here for more pics of Kendra on Hollywoodlife.com.
(Instagram)

Nina Agdal: Best

Danish beauty Nina Agdal donned a strappy, red bathing suit for the 2017 Sports Illusrated Swimsuit Edition. Her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio is one lucky guy!
(Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated)

Bella Hadid: Best

Bella Hadid flaunts her bikini body on Instagram. The model smiled with her legs stretched out and appeared to be in good spirits while lounging on the beach. Click here for more pics of Hadid on Hollywoodlife.com.
(Instagram)

Bella Thorne: Best

The actress showed off her bikini-body as she helped a fellow beach-goer look for a lost ring at Miami Beach. Click here for more pictures of Hollywood's hottest bikini bods.

 

(Splash)

Adam Sandler: Worst

The 'Happy Gilmore' star may be helping his kids eat too many of their Happy Meals.
(X17online.com)

Melissa Joan Hart: Best

Melissa Joan Hart is proud of maintaining her 40 pound weight loss using Nutrisystem and is looking forward to swimsuit season. "It's been awesome trying on different swimsuits and feeling confident. This red suit is one of my favorites – it’s sexy and playful, but still a little reserved. Perfect for an almost 40 year old!" Hart said.
(Nutrisystem)

Selena Gomez: Best

Selena shared a super sexy selfie of herself wearing a bikini and teased, "comin soon." Perhaps the singer has a new photoshoot coming out or a music video. Click here for more pictures of Gomez.
(Instagram)

Candice Swanepoel: Best

All in a day's work. Model Candice Swanepoel looked fierce at Victoria's Secret bikini photoshoot in St. Barts. Click here for more of Hollywood's hot bikini bods.
(Splash)

Lindsey Vonn: Best

Achieving Lindsey Vonn's bikini body is tough work. The athlete didn't let a foot injury or a vacation get in the way of her exercise. "Friends don't let friends miss ab day!" she wrote on Instagram. Click here for more of Hollywood's hottest bikini bodies.
(Instagram)

Sylvie van der Vaart: Best

Just because we had to look up who Sylvie van der Vaart is (Dutch TV personality) doesn't make the 36-year-old mom's beach body any less worthy. Go to X17 for more pics of stars on the beach.
(Spread/X17online.com)

LeAnn Rimes: Best

The country singer and now reality star revealed her toned tummy in a beige bikini at the pool with her husband Eddie Cibrian. Click here for more of the bikini-clad star.
(Splash)

Kellie Pickler: Best

Pickler went from country girl to cabana girl. The singer posted a picture of herself getting some R&R on a girl's trip with fellow country singer Jana Kramer. Click here for more pictures of Kellie.
(Instagram)

Paris Hilton: Best

Paris celebrated July 4 soaking up some sun in a black, stringy one-piece. Click here to see more pictures of the hotel heiress from X17online.com.
(X17online)

Kate Walsh: Best

Grey's Anatomy' actress Kate Walsh showing off her body on the beach in Miami Beach. Click here for more sexy Kate pics.
(Splash)

Ireland Baldwin: Best

Alec's daughter told Galore magazine that forgoing Cup of Noodles was key to her bangin' bikini bod. Having half Kim Basinger's genes doesn't hurt either.
(Jacog Dekat/Galore)

Heidi Klum: Best

Klum's a cut above the rest. The model and mom of four showed off her bikini-ready body in a black cut-out one-piece on the cover of Us Weekly. How does she stay in shape? "I don't eat bagels—no way!" she told the magazine. "A bagel is basically a cardboard box…Usually I'll have a smoothie in the morning."
(Us Weekly)

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens: Best

Former Disney costars Tisdale (R) and Hudgens celebrated Tisdale's upcoming wedding in style. The pair showed off their toned tummies in teeny bikinis on a huge yacht in Miami. Click here for more photos from Tisdale's bachelorette party.
(Splash)

Shemar Moore: Best

When he's not fighting for justice on "Criminal Minds," this actor is clearly putting in time at the gym. Keep on flexing, Shemar. See more photos of Shemar at X17online.com.
(MrPixx/X17online.com)

Shauna Sand: Best

Sand wore an itsy bitsy teenie weenie teal bikini for a day of fun in the sun. For more pictures of the Playboy Playmate, visit X17online.com.
(X17online)

Lisa Hochstein: Best

Joanna Krupa isn't the only 'Miami' star to wow 'em on the beach. Lisa Hochstein does just fine herself, thank you very much. Click for 13 more pics of Lisa Hochstein.
(Splash)

Ashley Benson: Best

Summer can't come soon enough for this "Spring Breakers" star. Benson, left, shared a sultry poolside seflie of her and a friend trying to get a tan. "Trying to look tan haha," she wrote on InstagramClick here for more sexy "Spring Breakers" photos.
(Instagram)

Kim Kardashian: Best

Kim showed off her beach bod when she tried on her younger sister Kylie's bikini.
(Instagram)

Nina Agdal and Josh Henderson: Best

Op's Spring/Summer 2014 marketing campaign features Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Nina Agdal, actor Josh Henderson, and model/actress Cailin Russo. This is Nina and Josh. They are quite fit.
(Op.com)

Celina Jade: Best

"Arrow" star Celina Jade stripped down to a bikini for a Maxim shoot. The Hong Kong native revealed that she's also a singer, songwriter and trained martial artist.
(Maxim)

Kris Jenner: Best

Whether it's been surgically altered or not, Kris Jenner's beach body at 58 is just amazing. Like mother, like daughter. Click here for more hot bikini pics from ET
(Instagram)

Marg Helgenberger: Best

There's no crime in 'CSI' star Marg Helgenberger hitting the beach in a bikini. Get it? Crime? 'CSI'? Good stuff. Go to X17 for more pics of Marg strutting her stuff.

 

(X17)

Rihanna: Best

RiRi packs her beach attire with lots of attitude. Click here for more pics of Rihanna.
(X17)

Kate Upton: Best

Supermodel Kate Upton showed off her clearly awesome beach body in the pages of Sports Illustrated as their swimsuit issue covergirl... twice. 
(Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated )

Amanda Cerny: Best

There's a reason Amanda Cerny landed her gig as a Playboy Playmate. She was Miss October 2011. Click here for more pics of Amanda
(RumoerFix/FlameFlyNet)

Jaclyn Swedberg: Best

Who is Jaclyn Swedberg? We're going with "water bottle model." Because why not. 49 more pics of Jaclyn Swedberg on the beach.
(RumorFIx)

Bar Refaeli: Best

International supermodel Bar Refaeli showed off her smoking hot body on the beaches of Israel. Click here to see the hottest S.I. Swimsuit covers
(Instagram)

Gabrielle Union: Best

Dwyane Wade is one lucky guy. The Miami Heat star's girlfriend shared this picture of her sexy bikini body just before her 41st birthday. Click here to see more hot star bikini pics
(Instagram)

Courtney Stodden: Best

Courtney may not be at the beach in this photo, but when you look like that, you can wear a bikini anywhere you want. See more photos of Courtney at X17online.com.
(X17online.com)

Karrueche Tran: Best

She used to be in a love triangle with Rihanna and Chris Brown, but Karrueche holds her own when it comes to rocking a hot beach body. See more photos of Karrueche at X17Online.com.
(X17online.com)

Emmanuelle Chriqui: Best

The Canadian actress looked smoking hot in a itsby bitsy yellow bikini while splashing around with boyfriend Adrian Bellani in Miami. See more photos of their day at the beach at x17online.com.
(X17online.com)

Bethenny Frankel: Best

Former "Real Housewives of New York" star and Skinny Girl founder Bethenny Frankel reveals the her super toned bikini body. Click here for more pics of Bethenny surfing.
(X17)

Holly Madison: Best

Madison said she was 'nearly back to her pre-baby figure' four months after the birth of her daughter. She looks all the way back to us. Go to Celebuzz for more Madison bikini pics.

 

(MOVI Inc.)

Lauren Stoner: Best

Okay, so we're not even sure who this is, but with a body like that, does it even matter? For the record, she was on a reality show in 2010 called "The Spin Crowd." For more pics of Lauren, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)

Melody Thornton: X17

The former Pussycat Dolls singer looks very hot in Miami Beach. For more pics of Melody, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)

Kendall Jenner: Best

The reality-star-turned-model shows off her patriotism the only way she knows how. For more pics of Kendall, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)

Farrah Abraham: Best

The "Teen Mom" star turned porn star just had her implants upped a size, from C to D. Busy busy busy. Click for more Farrah pics.
(RumorFix)

Reese Witherspoon: Best

While celebrating the Fourth of July with her son and husband, Reese opted to cover up at the beach. The new mom still looks fabulous. Click here for more from X17.
(X17)

Maria Shriver: Worst

We have to say, at 57, Maria Shriver looks pretty good... from the front. But we wish she would have paired her figure-flattering one piece swimsuit with a sarong or a cover-up. Maria Shriver: WorstClick here for more photos from X17
(X17)

Victoria Silvstedt: Best

The 38-year-old former Playboy bunny showed off her beach body  at the Cannes Film Festival. See more photos of Victoria in her bikini at x17online.com.
(X17)

Alison Brie: Best

Brie told Esquire she loved her agents because they wouldn't let her do any parts that involved nudity. Swimsuits? Not a problem. Why Esquire loves Alison Brie. Alison Brie: BestMore Hot Shots of Alison Brie.
(Esquire)

Katrina Bowden: Best

Of her bikini style the "30 Rock" star says, “I love mixing and matching the brightly colored bikinis, tank tops and shorts. I like to create my own individual beach style.” You can check out more behind the scenes footage here.
(Invision/AP)

Kellan Lutz: Best

"One of my favorite styles is the hybrid short," says the ripped star. "They dry quickly so you can wear them in the water, then out around town.” You can check out more behind the scenes footage here.
(Omar Vega/Invision for Iconix/AP)

Nicole Richie: Best

It's been a while since we've seen Nicole Richie look this good - and healthy. For more pics of Nicole, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)

Jessica Alba: Best

Alba stripped down to her string bikini to enjoy the water in St. Barth's with her husband Cash Warren, a former stage hand on one of her movie sets, also known as the luckiest man in the world. HOT SHOTS: Tons more pics of Alba on the beach.
(X17)

Jennie Garth: Best

Garth celebrated her 41st birthday with her kids at Garza Blanca Preserve Resort in Puerto Vallarta and Spa, looking like a woman half her age. X17: See more pics of Jen on the beach.
(X17Online)

Jennifer Love Hewitt: Best

The actress has gone up and down in size over the years, but on the March 2013 issue of Shape, she looks quite good a bikini.
(AMI)

Beyonce: Best

The singer had a baby not long before shooting this cover. Bow down.
(GQ)

Naomi Watts: Best

With a body like that, it's hard to believe that Naomi has two kids! For more pics of Naomi, go to x17online.com.
(AlphaX/X17online.com)

Magdalena Frackowiak: Best

The Victoria's Secret models know what they're doing. HOT SHOTS: More pics of Magdalena.
(X17)

Stephanie Seymour: Best

The former model has fun in the sun in St. Barth in both a one and two-piece. That's range. HOT SHOTS: More Seymour beach pics.
(X17)

Claudia Galanti: Best

The Paraguayan stunner leaves little to the imagination in Miami. Muy bueno. HOT SHOTS: Galanti turns heads.
(X17)

Jennifer Aniston: Best

Jen Aniston is looking fit and fabulous on her Mexican vacation with Justin Theroux. More photos of Jen on the beach
(RumorFix)

Jada Pinkett Smith: Best

Will Smith's lovely wife went out for a beach run. So that's how she stays in perfect shape! HOT SHOTS: Jada on the beach.

 

(RumorFix.com)

Cindy Crawford: Best

The supermodel, born in 1966, is still super-modeling. Cindy Crawford: BestNow that's impressive.
(Shape)

Courtney Cox: Best

The "Cougar Town" star showed off her bikini body while enjoying a Corona in Miami. How does our favorite "Friend" stay in great shape? She told New Beauty magazine that she follows a light diet plan. She skips breakfast and has a coffee instead, chicken salad for lunch and meat and vegetables for dinner. Yep, that'll do it. HOT SHOTS: Cox's hot bikini bod.
(RumorFix.com)

Jennifer Lawrence: Best

The ''Hunger Games'' star turned heads in her light blue bikini. HOT SHOTS: Jennifer Lawrence bikinis in Hawaii.

 

(RumorFix.com)

Katy Perry: Best

The singer often shows off her figure in form-fitting dresses, so it's no surprise that she looks this good in a two-piece while on vacation in Miami. For more pics of Katy, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)

Demi and Rumer: Best

Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis have the kind of beach bodies Hollywood is known for. HOT SHOTS: Demi MooreHOT SHOTS: Rumer Willis.
(X17Online.com)

Jon Favreau: Worst

Jon looked like he had a blast at the beach with his family, but that T-shirt certainly isn't doing him any favors. Click here for more beach bod photos from RumorFix.com.
(RumorFix.com )

Best: Olivia Wilde

Screen beauty Olivia Wilde looks great in movies, but she looks even better in a bikini on the beach! Click here for more Olivia photos.
(FameFlynet)

Best: Whitney Port

Her body is beach ready, but her taste in bikinis is lacking, troubling as she is a "fashion designer." At least on TV. For more pics of Whitney, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)

Best: Brooke Burke

The TV host makes playing on the beach with your family look sexy. Best: Brooke Burke For more pics of Brooke, go to x17online.com.
(Fabio/X17online.com)

Best: Maria Menounous

The sexy TV host obviously has enough free time to sneak in some beach time, and some workout time, too! Click here for more Maria photos from X17 Online. 
(X17 Online)

Worst: Val Kilmer

Finally a worst! Is that a park ranger, or former guy who played Jim Morrison? Click here for more Val pics.
(X17 Online)

Ashley Tisdale: Best

The young actress celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Scott Speer, sharing a kiss and playing in the ocean at her Malibu Birthday party. For more pics of Ashley, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)

Ramona Singer: Worst

The "Real Housewives of New York" star should have done a few extra crunches before donning her itsy bitsy bikini. (They do make something called a "one piece.") Ramona Singer: WorstFor more pics of Ramona, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)

Kelly Brook: Best

Kelly Brook and Cannes: a good combination. Fore more pics of Kelly, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)

Michelle Rodriguez: Best

The former "Lost" star looks hot in a nude-colored bikini. For more hot beach pics go to X17Online.
(X17)

Russell Simmons: Worst

Is this Russ' way of going incognito on the beach? For hot celeb beach pics go to X17Online.com.
(X17)

David Hasselhoff: Worst

Eek. Those late night cheeseburgers are beginning to show. For more on David go to X17Online.
(X17online.com)

Janice Dickinson: Worst

She's not looking great. For more pics of Janice go to Celebuzz.
(celebbuzz.com)

Jordana Brewster: Best

The actress makes some great eye candy on the beach. For more on Jordana go to X17Online.
(X17online.com)

Cameron Diaz: Best

The sports-loving actress shows that a bit of sweat does the body good. For more pics of Cameron go to X17Online.
(x17online.com)

Keira Knightly: Best

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star looks red hot in her string bikini. For more pics of Keira go to X17Online.
(X17)

Mario Lopez: Best

AC Slater's body seems to be getting better with age. For more pics of Mario go to X17Online.
(X17online.com)

Kristen Bell: Best

The "Hit and Run" star is a perfect example of how being a vegetarian does wonders for your body. For more pics of Kristen go to X17Online.
(x17online.com)

Kathy Griffin: Worst

The comedian doesn't look great. For more pics of Kathy go to Celebuzz.

 

(celebbuzz.com)

Deena Cortese: Worst

The "Jersey Shore" gal should consider trading in all those fruity cocktails for some Muscle Milk. For more pics of Deena go to Celebuzz.
(celebbuzz.com)

Serena Williams: Best

The tennis star looks hot in a bikini that looks like lingerie. For more pics of Serena go to Celebuzz.
(celebbuzz.com)

