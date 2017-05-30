Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik on her favorite swimsuit: 'I do prefer a teeny tiny bikini'

Shanina Shaik is gearing up to make the summer season sizzle with her newest project.

The Daily Telegraph reported the 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model has landed the 2017 swimwear collection campaign for Britain’s biggest online retailer Next.com.

And to celebrate the announcement, the Australian native is sharing her advice on what to wear for the beach.

“It’s a tricky one,” she told the UK-based publication on whether she preferred a one-piece or a bikini. “I do love a teeny tiny bikini — it does help with the tan lines — and a one-piece makes me feel sophisticated. I choose a swimsuit style depending on the type of beach I will go to.”

The Daily Telegraph added Shaik is one of the most in-demand models internationally, having worked with couture designers, including Oscar de la Renta, Tom Ford and Vivienne Westwood, just to name a few.

Shaik previously told Fox News she relied on a no-nonsense workout regimen to keep her in swimsuit-ready shape all year long.

“I consistently work out throughout the year. It’s my job, but I feel great at the same time,” she said. “I do boxing, cycling, I do Pilates, and I’ve even started yoga now. So I think it’s really great to mix up your workout, so you don’t get bored with the same consistent gym work.”