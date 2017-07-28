Kara Del Toro flaunts bikini body on Instagram: 'Just like heaven'

Kara Del Toro seems to be having a very good summer so far.

Just like Heaven 💗💦💦 A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

The former Carl’s Jr. Girl has been posting plenty of bikini snaps flaunting her beach body on Instagram.

🐚💦🦀 in new @beachbunnyswimwear A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

Del Toro, who seems to be on a tropical getaway at Turks and Caicos’ Iguana Island, has no qualms showcasing her talents as a professional bikini model.

💦getting used to this 😏 #islandvibes A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Back in 2016, Del Toro told Fox News that despite her profession, she doesn’t eat so great.

“I should be better, but I kinda eat whatever I want,” she said. “I do eat burgers and pizza.”

Forever on vacation 💦 A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

However, she does maintain a workout routine to ensure that her figure is in camera-ready shape at all times.

“If I have a swimsuit shoot or something coming up, I make sure to start working out more,” she said. “I do yoga, I go hiking. And if I have something important coming up that week, I’ll really try to cut down on sugar and carbs.”

Rise and shine ☀️ A post shared by Kara Del Toro (@karajewelll) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Apparently, her regimen is working just fine.