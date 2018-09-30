Jeffrey Dean Morgan admits he's never seen wife Hilarie Burton's show 'One Tree Hill'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan loves his wife, Hilarie Burton. But the TV show that made her famous? Well, he hasn't even seen it.

While speaking with ET's Leanne Aguilera at the season nine premiere of "The Walking Dead" at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on Thursday, Morgan hilariously confessed that he's never seen an episode of "One Tree Hill."

"I've never seen the show," he admitted with a laugh. "I know, I'm old!"

"I hear [she was amazing]," he said. "We have a lot of, kind of, mutual fans. They tell me how great she was, but you gotta understand that I'm a little bit older than she is. So I think when "One Tree Hill" was cool with everybody, I was probably 40, you know? So, I kind of missed it!"

"One Tree Hill" premiered on The WB in 2003, when Burton was 21, and Morgan was 37. After season three, the show was broadcast on The CW until the end of its run in 2012. Burton was beloved as the angsty Peyton Sawyer, with viewers constantly clamoring for "OTH" reunions year after year.

Fans got their wish this week, as Lifetime announced that Burton and her former "OTH" co-stars, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner, will lead an upcoming Christmas movie called "The Christmas Contract."

The film will be Burton's first project since welcoming her and Morgan's second child together, 7-month-old daughter George.

"[Family life is] really good. She's amazing," Morgan gushed of his wife. "She's at home right now with our two kids, and we have a 7-month-old, George, who is in the midst of teething. I just talked to Hilarie on my way here, and I know she's having a hard time on her own, and she's ready for me to get home."

And while Burton was missing her husband, Morgan was already missing his "Walking Dead" co-star, Andrew Lincoln, who is set to depart the show this season.

"I think the way he leaves the show is going to be interesting for the fans, and I think it’s going to propel the story in a way that it never would have been able to go before," Morgan said. "I think that the fans are going to dig it, but it sucks not having him."