Joanna Gaines and Jenna Bush Hager attend Reese Witherspoon's book launch in Texas

Reese Witherspoon wrapped up her cross-country book launch tour at Joanna and Chip Gaines' Magnolia Market center in Waco, Texas, on Thursday, and celebrated the occasion alongside the lovely HGTV star in front of her complex's rustic silos.

Reese brought along a special guest for the engagement, "Today" show host Jenna Bush Hager, who chatted with Witherspoon about her new book, "Whiskey in a Teacup," which recounts and revisits the "Legally Blonde" star's childhood growing up in the south and how it influenced her.

After the tour stop, Joanna, Reese and Jenna posed together for a smiling selfie, which the "Fixer Upper" star shared to Instagram Thursday evening.

"Fun night with these beautiful ladies! What an honor to host @reesewitherspoon for her #whiskeyinateacup book tour tonight at the Silos," Joanna wrote alongside the snapshot.

While Joanna's husband, Chip, didn't make an appearance at the tour stop, he made his presence known at their home when he hilariously defaced one of Reese's books with some crude marker art.

Joanna shared a pic of the modified book cover, on which Chip drew an eye patch on Reese's face, a cigarette in her mouth, and an "I [heart] Chip" tattoo on her arm.

"Chip wuz here," Joanna wrote above the pic.

Aside from promoting her new book, which is available now, the actress has also been working on the second season of her hit HBO drama, "Big Little Lies."

A photo from the set recently went viral, showing Reese throwing an ice cream cone at co-star Meryl Streep. Speaking with ET after the photo hit the internet, the Oscar winner admitted that pelting the "Mamma Mia!" star was one of the highlights of her career.

