'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland reveals she was sexually assaulted by a friend in high school

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland has come forward with her own sexual assault story.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old actress detailed the horrifying ordeal in a Twitter post.

“#whyididntreport He was a friend. It was New Year’s Eve my senior year of high school. Everyone was drunk. He broke in to the bathroom I was in,” she wrote. “I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise. I thought no one would believe me. I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person.”

She concluded her statement with: “#believewomen #metoo #ibelieveher.”

In a follow-up tweet, Hyland wrote: "I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. I believe Julie Swetnick. There is no path forward for Judge Brett Kavanaugh."

Hyland is one of several celebrities who have publicly spoken out in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford—a California professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both teenagers—by revealing their past sexual assault incidents.

Busy Philipps, Padma Lakshmi, Lili Reinhart and Alyssa Milano are among the stars who have shared their sexual assault stories.

Ford and Kavanaugh are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday to discuss the allegations.

