Louis CK slammed by fellow comedian over 'comeback' from sex misconduct allegations

A New York City comedian on Wednesday posted a video of his standup set at the Comedy Cellar earlier this month that shows him pulling no punches against Louis C.K.’s return to the stage less than a year after admitting to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ted Alexandro, 49, shared to Twitter the comedy routine where he ripped C.K. for his surprise performance at the venue nearly a week earlier.

"What does a guy have to get, convicted of sexual assault, to get an extended ovation?" Alexandro asked as he took the stage to faint applause, referencing the reported standing ovation C.K. received. “What do I have to do? Do I have to take my d--- out?”

The video, which lasted nearly seven minutes, shows Alexandro continuing to go after C.K.’s comeback set.

“Why can’t we just let Louie go back to writing jokes about how men are the greatest threat to the safety of women? But he doesn’t just write jokes — he walks the walk! And I think that is to be commended. He’s a performance artist,” Alexandro joked.

In November 2017, C.K. admitted to allegations by comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov and Rebecca Corry that the comedian either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone. A fifth woman detailed her allegations against C.K. to the New York Times but was not identified.

Alexandro took a quick break from C.K. to rip on Bill Cosby and how long it took for him to face consequences for his sexual misconduct.

“But look, Bill Cosby raped dozens of women, decades went by, the allegations were widely known and reported, comedian Hannibal Buress told some jokes about it, it went viral, and eventually justice was served. The system works!”

Alexandro shifted back to C.K. at the end of his set, joking about how part of the current culture has reacted to C.K.’s misconduct.

“But there’s people, right? He’s lost everything. It’s not fair that men should lose everything in a flash — and by everything, I mean hardly anything, and in a flash I mean a decade later.”