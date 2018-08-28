Louis C.K. performs at NYC club for first time since admitting to sexual misconduct: report

Louis C.K., the comedian who last November admitted to allegations of sexual misconduct, performed Sunday night at a New York City comedy club for what appeared to be the first time since the allegations emerged.

Noam Dworman, the owner of the Comedy Cellar, told The New York Times that he performed a typical set that lasted about 15 minutes. He told the paper it appeared that he was testing out new material.

One audience member complained about being blindsided by the set, while others appreciated the performance, he said.

“I understand that some people will be upset with me. I care about my customers very much. Every complaint goes through me like a knife. And I care about doing the right thing,” Dworman told the paper.

He told the paper that he was surprised C.K. reemerged so quickly.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen as soon as it did. I had thought that the first time he’d go on would be in a more controlled environment. But he decided to just rip the Band-Aid off,” he told the paper.

Another comedian there told the paper that C.K. was well received by the audience and was “really, really good.”

Comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov, Rebecca Corry in November alleged that the comedian either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone. A fifth woman detailed her allegations against C.K. to the paper but was not identified.

The comedian released an official statement to Fox News at the time and expressed remorse.

“I want to address the stories told to the New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not,” wrote C.K.

“These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d--k without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d--k isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.