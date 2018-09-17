Richard Gere and wife Alejandra confirm pregnancy, gets blessing from Dalai Lama

Richard Gere’s wife Alejandra Silva confirmed Sunday she is expecting her first child with the 69-year-old actor.

The Spanish publicist, 35, announced the baby news in an Instagram post showing the Dalai Lama putting his hand of her baby bump with Gere, a practicing Buddhist, by her side.

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai Lama,” she captioned the photo.

The couple secretly got married in April and sparked pregnancy rumors in August.

Gere and Silva both have children from previous marriages. This will be the second child for Gere, who shares 18-year-old son Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell. Silva also has a 5-year-old son with ex-husband Govind Friedland.