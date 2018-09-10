John Legend reaches EGOT status after winning Emmy for 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Singer John Legend achieved the coveted “EGOT” status on Sunday after scoring a win at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Legend, along with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, joined the elite group to have earned Hollywood’s most prestigious awards – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – after he won Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

The singer-songwriter played the role of Jesus Christ in the live television program that aired on NBC in April.

Legend, who has 10 Grammys, won a Tony award in 2017 for Best Revival of a Play as a co-producer for the August Wilson’s stage play “Jitney;” and nabbed an Oscar for his original song “Glory” in 2015.

At 39, he is the youngest person to achieve EGOT status. He’s also the first African-American man to win all four awards. On Sunday evening, Legend took to Instagram to acknowledge the historic career milestone.

“Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories,” he wrote.

“Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air. #EGOT”

Other entertainers to have reached EGOT status include Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Audrey Hepburn.