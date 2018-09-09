Ariana Grande posts photo of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller following his death

Ariana Grande is thinking about Mac Miller.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her ex-boyfriend. Miller was found dead on Friday inside his San Fernando Valley home, ET confirmed. The 26-year-old rapper died of an apparent overdose, according to TMZ.

Mac Miller Dead at 26 After Apparent Overdose

Grande shared a sweet black-and-white pic of Miller, which looks to have been taken from her perspective. He casually sits on the ground in the shot, staring up at her adoringly. The former Nickelodeon star, who disabled comments on her Instagram on Friday -- after fans blamed her for Miller's death -- did not caption the post.

The couple split after nearly two years of dating in early May. Grande took to Instagram at the time to address their breakup.

"This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet, Malcolm McCormick," the 25-year-old "Sweetener" singer said with a snap of the pair holding hands. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us."

Ariana Grande 'Devastated' by Mac Miller's Death, Source Says (Exclusive)

Grande moved on romantically with "Saturday Night Live" star and now fiance, Pete Davidson.

After Grande and Miller's split, the rapper was arrested and later charged with two counts of driving under the influence in August following a May DUI arrest in Los Angeles, California. At the time, Grande responded to a Twitter user who accused of her of being the reason behind the incident.

"How absurd you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderealla [sic] is ab me)," the pop star tweeted. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his sh** together is a very major problem."

Everything Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Have Said About Their Relationship

"Let's please stop doing that," she continued. "Of course I didn't share how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

A source told ET on Friday that Grande was "devastated" by Miller's death.

“Although the two ended their relationship, Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him," the source said. "Ariana is very upset."