Ben Affleck's rumored gal pal Shauna Sexton reportedly visits star upon his return to rehab

Ben Affleck has reportedly returned to rehab after he was spotted back at his Pacific Palisades home where the the car of his rumored girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, was snapped outside.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actor was spotted for the first since entering rehab two weeks ago, strolling outside of his California home wearing black shorts and hoodie.

A source revealed to People that the actor “goes home to his gym to work out with his trainers.”

While out of rehab, the car of Affleck's rumored Playboy girlfriend was spotted outside of his home suggesting that that the 22-year-old Sexton and the actor may still be involved.

The next day, the actor was snapped inside of a car and was reportedly heading back to rehab.

“Since last week, he’s been driven from the clinic every day from rehab to the house to work out,” the People source explained. “For a few hours a day. He’s always accompanied by his coach and therapist.”

Affleck checked into rehab at the end of August for the third time after his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, reportedly staged an intervention.

TMZ was first to report that the star checked into a treatment facility after Garner went to his Pacific Palisades home to sit down with him. Garner reportedly left the home visibly shaken, before returning shortly after with an unidentified woman. After that, all three got in a car and headed for a treatment facility.

Prior to re-entering rehab, Affleck was snapped on two occasions with Sexton. The two were spotted Malibu's celeb hot-spot Nobu and were also photographed on a much more low-key outing at a Jack in the Box drive-thru, grabbing hamburgers and fries in Affleck's Range Rover.

The day that Affleck headed to rehab, Sexton was snapped on the beaches of Malibu rocking an olive-green bikini and enjoying a relaxing a day in the sun.