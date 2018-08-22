Jennifer Garner 'not surprised' ex Ben Affleck is seeing a Playboy model: report

Ben Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, reportedly has some thoughts about her former husband's new Playboy flame Shauna Sexton.

Shortly after splitting with his girlfriend of more-than-a-year, Lindsay Shookus, Affleck was seen out and about in Los Angeles with the 22-year-old Sexton, a Virginia native who was just named Playboy's Miss May.

The two were recently spotted at Malibu's celeb hot-spot Nobu and were also snapped on a much more low-key outing at a Jack in the Box drive-thru, grabbing hamburgers and fries in Affleck's Range Rover.

According to a witness, the pair "looked so happy together.”

But when it comes to Affleck's post-marriage love life, his ex-wife is reportedly "not surprised" about his new rumored romance.

“Of course she’s not pleased he’s dating a 22-year-old Playboy model,” an insider close to Garner revealed to Us Weekly. “But she’s also not surprised. Jen has come to expect this from Ben. She’s not going to get involved. She can’t make decisions for him.”

Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2017 and share three kids together. Just a few weeks after the couple announced the end of their decade-long marriage, the "Argo" actor reportedly moved on with the family's then 28-year-old nanny, Christine Ouzounian.

“Jen realized a long time ago that she cannot fix Ben and that his problems are not hers to solve,” “She’s not his babysitter. She just wants to protect the kids. But she does wish Ben would keep his life more private.”

A rep for Garner did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to People Magazine, Shookus and Affleck have not been seen together since late July. The "SNL" producer also missed Affleck's recent birthday festivities. On August 16, the actor celebrated his 46th birthday at dinner with his daughters Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.