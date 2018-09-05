Roseanne Barr gets emotional, says she cried when John Goodman defended her

Roseanne Barr got emotional and confessed to tears when asked about her former co star, John Goodman, speaking up in her defense during a recent interview.

After a recent appearance on “The Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Podcast,” cameras from Entertainment Tonight caught up with the embattled comedian to ask about Goodman’s recent showing of support.

"I love him," the 65-year-old said, getting noticeably choked up. "So sweet of him to do that, so nice, cause he does know me."

The star later confessed that, at the time she read his response to her firing from ABC over a racist tweet directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, she broke down and cried.

As previously reported, Goodman spoke to The Sunday Times last month to discuss the controversy ahead of his appearance on the “Roseanne” spin off “The Conners” in October.

“I was brokenhearted, but I thought, ‘OK, it’s just show business, I’m going to let it go,'" he told the outlet. "But I went through a period, about a month, where I was very depressed. I’m a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit.”

Barr took to Twitter at the time to share her thanks for her former on-screen husband.

“I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network.”

Barr was fired from her part on her self-titled sitcom revival. However, the network opted to continue with the remainder of the cast with a spinoff.