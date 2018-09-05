Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton can't wear diamonds in the daytime, says royal etiquette expert

They might have gold-encrusted thrones to retire to each night, but the labyrinth of etiquette rules the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge dutifully navigate every morning is enough to give you a royal migraine.

What Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton can and can’t wear is so complex, royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told news.com.au each woman has a “team of aides” to help them dress.

A post shared by Myka Meier (@mykameier) on Sep 4, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

“They have a team who know what is appropriate for the event they’re attending, and Meghan especially would be given a lot of advice on (what to choose),” the founder of Beaumont Etiquette said.

While you scoot around in your sneakers and denim jacket, here’s what those poor royal buggers need to wear whenever they’re on the job.

PANTYHOES ARE NON-NEGOTIABLE

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 14, 2018 at 6:10am PDT

If Queen Elizabeth is attached to any style protocol, it’s that women within the palace must be wearing pantyhose while working.

“It’s very traditional for female members to wear them,” Meier explained.

“During the day it is something that’s seen as the most conservative, the most formal, the most professional in the role as a working royal.”

KEEP YOUR ROBE ON

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

There’s a reason you see Kate Middleton in so many dress-coat hybrids — while working, she’s simply not allowed to remove the outer layer of her outfit.

To do so would be seen as indecorous.

“Whether it’s a blazer or a jacket when all eyes and cameras are on you, working royals are taught not to disrobe in the public eye,” Meier explained.

PUT YOUR TOES AWAY

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 18, 2018 at 11:16am PDT

Spare a thought for Meghan’s feet, please. Someone should really grab the Vaseline and Band-Aids.

“During the day, when the duchesses are on duty, we typically only see closed-toe shoes,” Meier said, adding that round or slightly-pointed toe shoes are the most acceptable.

“We often don’t see too much of a platform for a day event, and we tend to see open toe only at red carpet events.”

DAYTIME DIAMOND BAN

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 18, 2018 at 2:26pm PST

Aside from marital and religious jewelry, it’s highly unlikely you’ll see a royal donned in diamonds while they’re working.

“Other jewels are worn pre-6pm,” Meier told news.com.au. “Before 6pm, you’ll see metallics, gemstones, pearls, sapphires. At night, you’ll see the diamonds come out, and that’s in order to not come across as flashy in your appearance.”

NO FREEBIES

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 18, 2018 at 9:05am PDT

Anti-royalists might be chuffed to know the royals don’t actually get any handouts.

“Royal aides can call in dozens and dozens of pieces, for just one sitting,” Meier said. “At the end of the day, the Duchess of Cambridge or Duchess of Sussex would have the choice of the final piece, and everything else would be sent back.

“Meghan Markle, in her old life, would have been gifted all sorts of fabulous things to wear and now she may not take free pieces, or gifts, and must pay for whatever she chooses. She has to buy them.”

SHOULDERS COVERED AND NO CLEAVAGE

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 22, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

“At formal engagements, we typically always see the shoulders covered,” Meier said. “So if (working royals) are going to a charity event or a walk through a hospital or museum, it’s expected shoulders will be covered.”

You’ll be positively stunned to know that a bit of breast is frowned upon, too.

“Cleavage is something that is not practiced, especially during the day.”

CONSERVATIVE HEMLINES AND “FUNCTIONAL” SLITS ONLY

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Aug 29, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

While some were surprised to see Meghan Markle wear a mini tuxedo-dress at the Hamilton musical this week, it’s unlikely we would see her in anything like that for a day event.

“(Women in the palace are expected) to have modest hemlines and slits that are only for function,” Meier said.

“For their formal daywear, we’re not going to see Angelina Jolie-style slits. There might be one in the back or a slight, slight one in the front to help them walk, but slits are for function, not for style during the day.”

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.