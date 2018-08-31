Hilary Swank opens up about father's post transplant condition and three-year Hollywood hiatus

Hilary Swank has revealed that her father, Stephen Swank, is doing "really good" following a lung transplant he had more than three years ago

“It’s a long time coming,” she told The Guardian in a new interview. The Oscar award-winning actress took some time out of the Hollywood spotlight to take care of her father after the initial operation in 2014.

Swank opened up to the outlet about how she found peace with passing on movie roles because her main goal at the time was to take care of her father.

“The most harrowing things in life, there’s gotta be levity in it or it’s just too heavy,” Swank said.

The 44-year-old actress made her return to Hollywood in a big way by starring in the FX series, "Trust," which premiered in March. The show centered around the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.

Within the 10-part mini-series, the actress portrayed John Paul's mother, Gail Getty, and worked alongside actors Brendan Fraser and Donald Sutherland.

And though the actress is working on her transistion onto the small screen, Swank will always be known for her big film roles such as the 1993 film, "Boys Don't Cry," which she won her first of two Best Actress Oscars.

In the iconic film, the actress takes on the true story of Brandon Teena, a young transgender man who was murdered in 1993. Swank spoke openly about spear-heading the movement of transgender roles in Hollywood, but the actress believes that is still more work to do when it comes to awareness and acceptance.

“The important thing to remember is people are wanting to be seen for who they are,” Swank told The Guardian. “And people are fighting for their space in the world. That I understand. But I do think it can be a slippery slope, because I don’t think anyone should be pigeonholed. And I do think that all genders should have an opportunity to be an actor and tell their stories. And I think that all genders should have the opportunity to audition for all types of roles.”

Apart from making her Hollywood return, the actress recently made headlines after wedding entrepreneur Philip Schneider in a "timeless" ceremony at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif.

“I wanted something romantic that felt as timeless as the redwood grove where we were to be married, and he delivered—designing something that far surpassed my greatest expectations," Swank gushed. "It was everything I imagined and more," Swank told Vogue.

The couple, who got engaged in 2016 after a year and a half of dating, was joined by their family and friends, including Swank's maid of honor, "Law & Order: SVU" star, Mariska Hargitay.

“It was timeless," Swank said of the ceremony. "There is just no other way to describe it. I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”