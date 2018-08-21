Hilary Swank marries fiance Philip Schneider in 'timeless' ceremony

Hilary Swank has tied the knot.

The 44-year-old actress married fiancé entrepreneur Philip Schneider in a "timeless" ceremony at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif., according to Vogue.

"It’s a stunning private community surrounded by 20,000 acres of conservancy and an intimate redwood grove populated with trees that are over 800 years old," Swank told the outlet of the venue.

For the special day, the "Million Dollar Baby" star wore an Elie Saab Couture dress.

“I wanted something romantic that felt as timeless as the redwood grove where we were to be married, and he delivered—designing something that far surpassed my greatest expectations," Swank gushed. "It was everything I imagined and more.”

The couple, who got engaged in 2016 after a year and a half of dating, was joined by their family and friends, including Swank's maid of honor, "Law & Order: SVU" star, Mariska Hargitay.

“It was timeless," Swank said of the ceremony. "There is just no other way to describe it. I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

After saying "I Do," the newlyweds headed to their reception, held in a rustic barn, where they danced the night away, even surprising guests with a tap dance performance to Moby’s “In My Heart.”

"Everyone was having so much fun and didn’t want the party to end, so we actually had to start dancing to wireless headphones into the wee hours of the next day, so the distant neighbors wouldn’t be kept up by the sound system," Swank revealed.

“We ended the night riding back to our rooms on bicycles decorated Burning Man–style with LED lights and streamers by our friend’s children," she added. "It was the perfect custom creation to punctuate a perfect custom evening.”