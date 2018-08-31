'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens spotted bagging groceries at NJ Trader Joe's

"Cosby Show" alum Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux, the young doctor who married into the Cosby family on the famous sitcom, was photographed working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey.

The actor, who was on the sitcom from 1985 to 1992, was spotted by a local shopper at the Clifton, N.J. store, standing behind one of the checkout counters and wearing a Trader Joe's staff shirt with a name tag that read, "Geoffrey."

The shopper who spotted the actor told the Daily Mail that she was grocery shopping with her wife, the store's security manager, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening when she recognized Owens and took some photos.

"I was just in Trader Joe's and I said to my wife, I said, 'Wait a minute, that's the guy from The Cosby Show,'" Karma Lawrence told the outlet.

She continued, "She looked at him and said, 'It looks like him. He's a little heavier.'"

Convinced it was the actor, Lawrence proceeded to look up photos of the actor online.

"I pulled up a site on the internet to look at a picture of him and said, "'That is him,'" she confirmed. "I have never seen him at Trader Joe's before. I was getting a bunch of groceries and he wasn't really looking at anybody, but he said, 'Have a nice day.'"

The 57-year-old actor played Sondra Huxtable's doctor husband on the final five seasons of the hit sitcom.

Owens continued to act and appeared in guest spots on TV shows such as "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "That's So Raven" and most recently starred in an episode of "Lucifer" in 2017.

"The Cosby Show" ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992. The show's main character, Cliff Huxtable, played by Bill Cosby, was convicted of sex assault in April after previously being accused of sexual abuse by more than 60 women.

"It was a shock to see him working there and looking the way he did. It made me feel really bad. I was like, 'Wow, all those years of doing the show and you ended up as a cashier," Lawrence said of seeing Owens at the Trader Joe's store. "Other fans would be surprised for sure as well."