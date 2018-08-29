Tonya Harding returning to reality TV in Food Network competition series

Tonya Harding is making her return to TV, but this time she won't be dancing. The former figure skater will be turning up the heat in the kitchen on the Food Network.

Following her stint on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," Harding will now appear on the upcoming season of the reality series, "Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition."

Allison Page, president of HGTV and Food Network, confirmed the news at the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour.

"This week, we wrapped up filming on 'Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition,' which will return to the screen early next year," Page said at the HGTV and Food Network TCA panel. "This season, Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence take on the best of the worst celebrity cooks, from Tonya Harding to Morgan Fairchild, to see if they can help them find kitchen redemption."

Past cast members of the "Celebrity Edition" series included names such as Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Kendra Wilkinson, Dean Cain, Barry Williams, Barbara Eden, Perez Hilton, Carmen Electra, Erik Estrada, La Toya Jackson and Ian Ziering.

Following the success of the film "I Tonya," starring Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie as Harding, the former figure skater shot back into the spotlight and with her new-found fame joined the cast of "Dancing With the Stars."

During the premiere episode of the "DWTS" season, fans saw Harding get choked up on camera in the rehearsal footage, as she recalled, "I was the best figure skater in the world and then I had it taken away from me. And it just wasn't my career. It was my life. I wasn't allowed to compete…you have people looking at you like you're nothing. You start to believe that you are nothing. I just wanted to do what I was good at."

Harding called "DWTS" her "new beginning" and "a fresh start."

The skater-turned-dancer will continue to ride the reality show wave when the new season of "Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition" premieres in 2019.

