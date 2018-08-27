Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul's cause of death revealed

Drummer and co-founder of metal band Pantera, Vinnie Paul, died of natural causes.

According to The Associated Press, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg announced on Monday that Paul, whose full name was Vincent Paul Abbott, died from cardiomyopathy (or an enlarged heart) on June 22 at his Las Vegas home. He was 54.

Per the outlet, coronary artery disease was identified as a significant condition in his death.

In June, Pantera announced Paul’s death on the band’s Facebook page.

“Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time,” the statement read.

Paul and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed the legendary metal band in 1981, Billboard reported. The band was nominated for four Grammy awards and had nine albums make it to the Billboard 200.

The band’s 1994 album “Far Beyond Driven” reached number one on the Billboard chart. “Walk” and “Cemetery Gates” are two of the band’s best-known songs.

After the band broke up in 2003, Paul and his brother formed Damageplan. In 2004, the band was performing in Columbus, Ohio, when Darrell was shot and killed.

Paul was also the drummer for heavy metal supergroup Hellyeah. The band also included Mudvayne singer Chad Gray and Tom Maxwell of Nothingface.

