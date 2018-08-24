Lady Amelia Windsor, Britain's 'most beautiful royal,' soaks up the sun for her birthday

Lady Amelia Windsor, often dubbed the “most beautiful royal,” took a break from the catwalk to celebrate her 23rd birthday Friday at the beach.

The young royal, who is 38th in line to the British throne, shared some photos of herself leading up to the big day relaxing in what appears to be Ibiza.

“Serene sea side squinting,” she captioned in one of the photos, joking about the sun in her eyes.

In another snap taken by her older sister, Lady Marina Charlotte, 25, Windsor was seen on a rocky beach in a patterned blue bandeau bikini.

Serene sea side squinting A post shared by Mel 🍯 (@amelwindsor) on Aug 22, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

“Mare meditation,” she wrote about her relaxing getaway.

Windsor, who has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, has been letting loose in Ibiza, a Spanish island known for its picturesque beaches and non-stop party atmosphere.

Earlier this month, she was spotted strolling around Ibiza’s Santa Eulalia beach in nothing but light-pink bikini bottoms. Windsor didn’t seem to mind the paparazzi was capturing her nature outing as she ate lunch and read from a book all while topless.

Mare Meditation 📷 @marinacwin A post shared by Mel 🍯 (@amelwindsor) on Aug 20, 2018 at 11:54pm PDT

Windsor and her sister are Princes William and Harry’s third cousin and the granddaughters of the Duke of Kent, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin.

However, the siblings were not deemed close-enough relatives to score an invite to Harry’s wedding to American actress Meghan Markle in May.

A friend of the top model told The Sun in the days leading up to the wedding that “they were a little surprised not to be invited as they were looking forward to going.”

Sunny Sweet n Sour A post shared by Mel 🍯 (@amelwindsor) on Jul 26, 2018 at 4:00am PDT

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, was invited to attend the high-profile nuptials at Windsor Castle.

Like Windsor, Spencer has stirred headlines for her head-turning looks.

Back in February, Spencer, who is signed with Storm Management, walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana’s “Secret & Diamonds” show, along with other royals, wearing a tiara.

Storm Management is recognized in the fashion world for discovering British “it” girls Kate Moss and Cara Delevinge, as well as signing Windsor.