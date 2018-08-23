'Crazy Rich Asians' author wanted for dodging military service, Singapore says

The government of Singapore claims the author of the book that inspired the hit film “Crazy Rich Asians” failed to register for mandatory national service.

Kevin Kwan was born in Singapore but the left the Asian island country for the U.S. when he was 11 years old.

All Singaporean men who claim citizenship must, in most cases, serve in the military for two years.

Singapore’s government said Kwan was wanted for “defaulting on his NS obligations” for failing to register for the service in 1990 and for staying abroad without a valid exit permit.

“Mr. Kwan has committed offences under the Enlistment Act, and is liable to a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 3 years upon conviction,” read the statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Defense.

The government also said that Kwan attempted to renounce his citizenship in 1994, but the authorities rejected his application because he didn’t serve the mandatory time in the military.

“In 1994, his application and subsequent appeal to renounce his Singapore citizenship without serving NS were rejected. Mr Kwan has committed offenses under the Enlistment Act, and is liable to a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three years upon conviction,” it added.

Kwan reportedly didn’t travel to his home country for Tuesday night’s premiere of the hit romantic comedy based on his book.

The hit movie, which has grossed more than $35 million since Aug. 15 world debut in Los Angeles, is mostly set in Singapore. The movie is opening soon in many cities across Asia.

