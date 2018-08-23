'Catfish' host Nev Schulman talks co-host's exit, calls out MTV for never inviting him to VMAs stage: 'Put us up there!'

"Catfish" show host Nev Schulman is speaking out about the shocking departure of his long-time co-host, Max Joseph, from the popular MTV series.

Fox News caught up with the MTV star and his wife, Laura Perlongo, on the VMAs pink carpet in New York City on Monday. Schulman, who was dressed in a pink, Hugo Boss denim jacket and pants ensemble, called his co-host’s leaving “breaking hearts news."

But he also said he was excited for Joseph’s directorial future and the next chapter of the MTV show.

“Well, I am super excited for Max because now free to pursue his career as a filmmaker and director,” he said.

Joseph served as cameraman and co-host for the series since 2012. And after seven seasons and shooting more than 100 episodes with Schulman, the silver-haired reality star recently announced that he was officially parting ways from the MTV show.

“As much as I love Max and as perfect as he was as my co-host –we’ve made like 120 and episodes of the show together – and not to say that I am ever bored of Max, but I am excited for something new,” Schulman said.

The 33-year-old said that he was looking forward to the next chapter of the show and knows there is still a need for popular series to continue on even without his famous co-host.

“The few episode that we did over the years, when we did have different co-host come in, were really fun and different and reminded me that the show is still really relevant and people who come on it are shocked by how real it is and how difficult it is to connect with these people and help tell these stories,” he said. “I love making the show, so I’m excited.”

But despite all the years working with MTV and attending the VMAs, the reality host called out the network for never inviting him and his co-star to venture on to the VMA stage. Especially after the series famously coined the popular term that now defines online dating identity fraud.

“There have been some really surreal moments over the years,” Schulman said of hosting the reality series. “But the only I haven’t had is when Max and I got to present at the VMAs because that’s never happened.”

He continued, “I’m just gonna keep calling out MTV. I just don’t get, I really don’t understand. Why haven’t we presented? Even the Movies Awards I would take. I’m putting MTV on blast – and this would have been the time, [Max] just announced that he is leaving. Put us up there.”

In addition to the news of Joseph’s departure from “Catfish,” Schulman also made headlines after he came under fire for sexual misconduct allegations back in May. The filming of the MTV show was placed on hold as the network launched an investigation into the claims. A month later, MTV presented their findings and said that they found “no credible” evidence against the “Catfish” host.

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content (which produces 'Catfish') immediately engaged an independent third-party investigator,” MTV said in a statement to ET at the time. “The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit.”

Schulman has since returned to work.