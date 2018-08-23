Aretha Franklin's funeral to include Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson and more famous guests

Aretha Franklin's closest friends are going to make sure the "Queen of Soul" gets a heartfelt goodbye at her funeral service next week.

Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Holliday are among those who plan on attending Franklin's ceremony, which will also include several performances from the renowned singers.

Gospel stars Marvin Sapp, the Clark Sisters and Vanessa Bell Armstrong will also be part of the program — as well as Audrey DuBois Harris and Alice McAllister Tillman.

The service, which will be held in Detroit on Aug. 31, is expected to reflect Franklin's gospel roots and honor her dedication to the civil rights movement. As a teenager, Franklin briefly went on a country-wide tour with Martin Luther King Jr.

“I asked my dad if it would be OK if I went [on the tour with King]," Franklin once recalled to the The Washington Post in a 2009 interview. “He said if that’s what I wanted to do, he thought it would be OK, so I went out for a number of dates with Dr. King. Harry Belafonte came out and of course, Andrew Young was there and Jesse [Jackson] came in and out.”

The pair grew close. Like the rest of the nation, Franklin was devastated by King's 1968 assasination in Memphis, Tenn. To honor her mentor and civil rights icon, Franklin volunteered to sing at his funeral. Now, five decades later, musicians are paying tribute to Franklin.

Here's a look at some other famous faces that are expected in the crowd at Greater Grace Temple on Aug. 31, and their special relationships with the late singer.

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder visited Franklin's home days before her death on Aug. 16.

"She wasn't able to speak back, but her family felt that she could hear me, and so I just said all the things that I've always said and told her to say hello to my sister – that I lost this year as well," Wonder told CBS This Morning a day afer her death. "But you know, she did incredible music, incredible singer. She touched every genre. Every singer was influenced in some way by the way she sang, and they will forever be influenced by her because of her voice, her emotion, her sincerity is unforgettable."

Wonder, who has been friends with Franklin for years, told the news program he and Franklin were even considering a collaboration just months ago. Wonder wanted Franklin to help him sing a song he wrote, titled, "'The Future."

Faith Hill

"The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement," country music star Faith Hill wrote on Aug. 16.

Hill picked out some of her favorite Franklin albums, instructing her fans to "listen over and over" again.

Jennifer Hudson

Franklin saw a lot of herself in Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson — so much, in fact, she requested Hudson portray her in an upcoming biopic about her life, produced by Harvey Mason Jr.

"They both sing with a lot of emotion. They both sing with a lot of range and power. It's really hard to compare anyone with Aretha, though. I think the good thing about Jennifer is that was Aretha's pick to play her. ... There was a lot of discussion about a lot of people, but Aretha was adamant that it be Jennifer," Mason told the Detroit Free Press on Aug. 17.

Hudson mourned Franklin's passing in an Instagram post.

"I have no words , so I will let the Queen say it ! But I will Say while teaching me about your life , u taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine. I will never forget those teachings," she wrote.

Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar, a Gospel music singer-songwriter, is also slated to attend — and perform — at Franklin's funeral. Caesar knew Franklin when she was an adolescent.

"I remember singing with Aretha Franklin when I was a teenager, and she was a teenager, and she was traveling with her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin," Caesar told BlackGospel.com in June 2016.

"A lot of the people did not know Aretha and I sung together, she was one of my favorite persons to sing with," she added.

Fantasia Barrino

Former "American Idol" contesant Fantasia Barrino compared Franklin to her grandmother, explaining that she learned a lot of life lessons from the icon.

"This woman played a BIG part in my life. She played a genuine role in my life similar to how my Grandmother was very dear to me. I’ll never forget the talks we shared together. Auntie, kill the choir up there in Heaven & know that your Music will last forever. #Iconic," she wrote on Twitter hours after news broke of Franklin's death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.