Ariana Grande reveals when Pete Davidson wedding will take place

Ariana Grande is "living her best life" while working on wedding plans with her future husband, Pete Davidson.

The 25-year-old singer appeared on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday and opened up about her relationship with the "SNL" star and revealed details of their upcoming nuptials.

“People are always like, ‘When you know, you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever. OK,’” she explained to "GMA" host Michael Strahan. “But you just feel it. He ticks every box and gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful. … I’m enjoying every minute ‘cause life’s too short.”

But despite their whirlwind romance -- the pair became engaged after just weeks of dating -- the singer told Strahan that she was in no rush to walk down the aisle and that the couple was going to take their time to plan.

“We’ve been planning and my friends and I, my mom and everybody, have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. And it’s really fun. I work so much [that] I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart.”

The artist then got emotional while thinking about marrying the love of her life.

“I’m so excited. It’s sick," she gushed. "It’s really fun. But no, it’s not soon, soon. It’s gonna be, like, next year.”

Though the interview just features Grande, Davidson tagged along for the tapping and popped into the interview to say hello.

Just a few days prior to her "GMA" interview, Grande and Davidson made their couple debut on the Video Music Awards carpet in New York City. The lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other as they were snapped kissing and cuddling while posing for red carpet photos.

The "God is a Women" singer performed her famous song with 50 singers on the VMAs' stage while Davidson watched from the audience.

Grande later shared images from the night with her beau and her family on Instagram, with an upside down caption which read, "VMAs."

s∀WΛ 🛸 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 21, 2018 at 9:34am PDT