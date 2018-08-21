Michael Shannon slams Trump in vulgar, profanity-filled interview: 'F--- that guy'

Michael Shannon has previously been vocal about how he's not a fan of President Trump, but in a new interview, the actor went on a vulgar, profanity-laden rant against the president.

Speaking to Playboy, the 44-year-old star blasted the president, claiming Trump is not "capable of deep reflection."

"He’s probably thinking 'I want some f---ing p----.' I don’t know. I’m not going to remotely contemplate the notion that Trump is capable of deep reflection," said the "Shape of Water" star after being asked what he thinks goes through the president's head at night.

He added: "In any form! It doesn’t happen. F--- that guy. When he’s alone with his thoughts, he’s not capable of anything more complex than 'I want some p---- and a cheeseburger. Maybe my wife will b--- me if I tell her she’s pretty."

The magazine also asked Shannon if he would ever portray the president, to which he simply replied: "No."

However, when further pressed about the topic, the actor slammed the president, saying Trump doesn't "even know what's in the Constitution."

"He's having the time of his life," Shannon said, per The Hollywood Reporter, as the September/October 2018 issue is not out yet.

"He doesn’t even have to work. All the hard work that most people have to do to be president of the United States, he just f---ing skipped all that. The f---ing guy doesn’t even know what’s in the Constitution. He doesn’t have any grasp of history or politics or law or anything. He’s just blindfolded throwing darts at the side of a bus."

Shannon also spoke about Trump supporters.

"Somebody who thinks Trump is doing a good job, there's no conversation to have with that person," Shannon said.

He continued: "I know they say you should reach across the aisle and all that crap, but to me it feels like putting your hand into a fan."