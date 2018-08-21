'Full Frontal' host Samantha Bee reveals one regret after calling Ivanka Trump 'feckless c---'

"Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee revealed she had only one regret after calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless c---" on her program: it diverted attention away from the issue she wanted to discuss.

Bee, 48, came under fire after she used the vulgarity to slam Trump in her monologue for an episode that aired on May 30. The late night host apologized a day later, saying the term she used was “inappropriate and inexcusable.” Bee also apologized to the first daughter. Following the outcry, a number of advertisers dropped her show.

In an interview with The Wrap, Bee was asked about the comment and the backlash that followed.

“I wish that people had been able to see the content that led up to it, actually,” Bee said. “I was speaking very passionately about an idea I felt very deeply about that was getting no coverage. My main regret was diverting attention from the topic I was discussing. Not that we could have caused everyone to turn their eyes to the story. Of course, news outlets had the option to turn away from the story of a word that I said and turn their focus to the migrant children.”

Bee made the comment about Ivanka Trump after several celebrities criticized a photograph the first daughter shared of her hugging her son amid reports the Office of Refugee Resettlement lost track of 1,500 immigrant children in the last three months of 2017.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c---!" Bee had said in her monologue.

"He listens to you! Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to f---ing stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes."

Bee also discussed the “advantages and disadvantages” of having Trump as the president and being an outspoken voice against the Trump administration.

“I don’t think any of us think that our opinions [late night television hosts'] are the only ones that matter,” Bee said. “We just have TV shows. And it’s not like we all communicate with each other on a daily basis and commiserate over it. It just happens that we are topical shows, and we’re not news shows, so this is the material we have to work with. You can’t ignore what’s topical these days. It all feels very high stakes. It’s hard to shy away from the real world.”