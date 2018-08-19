Demi Lovato's backup dancer Dani Vitale releases lengthy statement denying giving her drugs

Following the highly-public overdose of former Disney star Demi Lovato, one of her friends and backup dancers is speaking out following rumors that she played a role in giving the star drugs.

Dani Vitale released a lengthy statement on her Instagram in which she denied not only giving Lovato drugs, but ever having seen drugs in her life.

“I have never TOUCHED nor even SEEN a drug in my entire life. I DO NOT DO DRUGS, nor would I ever encourage, or supply them to anyone I love,” Vitale wrote. “This UNTRUE narrative is damaging innocent people’s lives, mine included … It is NOT okay to bully someone over false heresay.”

As previously reported, fans have come after Vitale after it became public knowledge that Lovato was partying the night before her overdose in order to celebrate the backup dancer’s 28th birthday.

Hours after Vitale claims to have called it a night, Lovato was found in her Los Angeles home having suffered an overdose. Lovato was hospitalized for two weeks before checking into rehab to combat her struggle with addiction.

“The next morning, I woke up to a call needing and wanting to be there for someone. In the midst of everything, my whole being was ridden with sadness, confusion, love and hopelessness,” Vitale wrote. “While focusing completely and only on one human’s survival in every aspect, I put myself aside as we all do for those we love that need us.”

The 28-year-old went on to slam the “UNTRUE” stories about her alleged involvement in Lovato’s overdose, even revealing that it caused her to fall into a deep depression and not leave her house for weeks.

“I wound up not leaving my house nor my bed for 3 weeks. Ridden with severe depression, fear, anxiety, sadness, anger, disgust, numbness and many more adjectives that I’ve been feeling that I sadly can’t even put into words.”

As previously reported, this is Vitale’s second statement on the matter. At the time of Lovato’s overdose in July, she released a smaller statement on Instagram denying that she was there when Demi went off the rails.

“I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you. There is no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is.”

Vitale concluded her most recent statement saying, “Our words have meaning and consequences.. ‘If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all.’”