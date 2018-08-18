Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirm engagement with touching Instagram posts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have officially confirmed their engagement.

On Saturday morning, the "Quantico" actress took to Instagram and shared a touching photo with her rock star fiance.

In the intimate photo, Chopra looks lovingly into her Jonas' eyes while showing off her blingy engagement rock. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Taken...With all my heart and soul..."

According to E! News, the 25-year-old singer commented on his fiancee's Instagram and said, "Wow congrats…He's the luckiest guy in the world."

After posting the first touching photo, the actress surprised fans as she shared an array of photos from the couple's engagement celebration in Mumbai, India.

In the cluster of photos, the 36-year-old actress is pictured participating in traditional Indian customs with her fiance while garbed in an elegant yellow sari. The photos also show both Chopra and Jonas' parents in a family portrait which is taken in front of a combined, golden N and P emblem.

Chopra said in her caption for the romantic photos, "The only way to do this...with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings."

But Jonas didn't let his future wife take have all the fun. The "Jealous" singer also shared the same Instagram image of the two gazing into each other's eyes on his account with the caption, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

The couple, who began dating shortly after Chopra returned from her best friend, Meghan Markle's royal wedding in Windsor, England on May 19. Chopra and her much younger beau were rumored to have been dating for just two months before news broke that Jonas popped the question July.

E! News previously reported that Jonas proposed to Chopra with a Tiffany & Co. diamond.

"Priyanka's ring is a high-quality cushion cut weighing around 4 carats," Andrew Brown, president of WP Diamonds told E! News of the sparklier. "It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000."