Jesse of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' worries about meeting Darcy's kids

Meeting a significant other's kids for the first time is always nerve-wracking but add an 18-year age gap and reality TV and it could be a recipe for disaster.

Jesse, 24, and Darcy, 42, of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" are dealing with this exact issue on the upcoming episode of the TLC series.

In an exclusive clip obtained by Fox News, Jesse is worried about being introduced to the children of his much-older girlfriend.

"After all the drama, I'm nervous about meeting her kids," the Netherlands native tells the cameras. "I love her, but Darcy's insecurities cause a lot of conflict and that makes me doubt the entire relationship sometimes."

Last season, Jesse gave Darcy a promise ring and is coming to visit her in America to see about upgrading her jewelry to an engagement ring.

"How do you feel about being, like, a possible dad at 24?" Darcy asks Jesse.

"It's something that we need to approach delicately," he replies.

See how Darcy responds in the clip above.

"90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" airs Sunday nights on TLC.