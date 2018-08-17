Bethenny Frankel's on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields told responding officers he took drug cocktail: report

A fatal mixture of drugs led to the overdose death of Bethenny Frankel’s on-again, off-again boyfriend in Trump Tower, sources told The Post on Friday.

Dennis Shields told responding officers that he took a combination of oxycodone, Vicodin and a sleeping pill at his 42nd-floor apartment the morning of Aug. 10, sources said.

He had been prescribed numerous medications for a back injury, sources added.

The 51-year-old was given at least two doses of Narcan — one that was administered by his assistant and another by responding officers, who had been stationed at the Fifth Avenue skyscraper.

The medication can reverse an overdose by blocking the effects of an opioid.

But in Shields’ case, it didn’t work.

The father of four, who had a complicated relationship with the “Real Housewives of New York” star, lost consciousness and was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy was not performed at the request of his family, sources said.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.