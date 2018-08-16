Ruth Wilson says she's 'not allowed to talk about why' she chose to leave 'The Affair'

After four seasons on "The Affair," star Ruth Wilson is leaving the drama show, but according to the actress, she can't discuss the reason behind her exit.

On Thursday, the star appeared on "CBS This Morning" where she told co-host Gayle King: "I did want to leave but I’m not allowed to talk about why."

When asked if her decision had to do with money, since the 36-year-old previously shared that her co-star Dominic West "definitely gets more" than her on the series, Wilson replied: “I’ve never complained to Showtime about pay parity.”

During the August 5 episode, Wilson's character, Alison Bailey, died. However, her cause of death is not just clear yet.

"I think it's murder," the actress admitted.

Following the shocking reveal, showrunner Sarah Treem told The Hollywood Reporter that Bailey's death "was always a possibility," but it wasn't until Wilson wanted to leave the show that they decided her character would die.

"That was a request, so that was decided basically before we started writing," Treem explained. "It wasn't a discovery of any kind. That was very deliberate. And actually, we shot all of her work first. Her whole storyline was shot before we shot anything else."

